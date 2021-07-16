New 330km/h Aston Martin Valhalla gets AMG hybrid power

Aston Martin has confirmed its imminent Valhalla mid-engined supercar will no longer use the Aston-developed twin-turbo V6 hybrid motor. It will now flex muscles using the 4.0l V8 from Mercedes-AMG, spliced with a 150kW/400V hybrid battery system of two e-motors mounted on the front and rear axles. The total system output is an astonishing 699kW and 1,000Nm.

The British supercar firm has access to Mercedes’ electric car technology after the German firm said it will increase its stake in the British firm from 2.6% to 20% by 2023.

In electric-only mode, the Valhalla’s battery power with plug-in-hybrid capability is directed exclusively to the front axle while selecting other modes the torque is split between the front and rear axles in varying percentages. In certain situations, 100% of battery power can be sent to the rear axle, supplementing the full force of the bellowing V8 that revs to 7,200rpm.

The car has an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission and features an e-reverse, meaning no conventional reverse gear. Instead the transmission latches onto the electric motors when backing-up.

The Valhalla’s built of lightweight carbon-fibre in pursuit of a dry weight of less than 1,550kg, along with the requisite dynamism and speed potency.

Unlike the Valkyrie that’s built with Le Mans racing blueprints, the smaller Valhalla is inspired by F1 cars and it gets similar style pushrod front suspension, along with adaptive dampers, a rear multilink design and a Track mode that adjusts the ride height and maximises downforce.

Airflow is manipulated by a dramatic venturi tunnel that’s said to generate 600kg of downforce at 250km/h for “mighty high-speed cornering ability and unshakeable stability.” High performance Carbon Ceramic Matrix brakes with brake-by-wire technology and bespoke Michelin tyres — 20-inch front and 21-inch rear — forms part of the arsenal.

The 0-100km/h dash is rated at 2.5 seconds with a 330km/h top speed. Aston Martin is also targeting a record 6min 30sec blitz around the Nürburgring Nordschleife while the Valhalla will also be capable of a maximum 130km/h and 15km in pure electric drive mode.