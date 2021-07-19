Audi shows off its new 2021 RS3

500Nm (an extra 20Nm) is on tap between 2,250 and 5,600rpm. Sent to all four wheels via a seven-speed S-tronic transmission (sorry — there's no option of a manual here), these numbers translate to some impressive performance figures. In full-attack mode the new RS3 is claimed to scorch from standstill to 100km/h in 3.8 seconds. Maximum speed is limited to 250km/h but you can, for a price, extend this to 280km/h. Fit the optional RS Dynamic package and ceramic brakes and the RS3 will achieve a VO2 max of 290km/h.

Raw straight-line speed aside, Audi has also done much to advance and improve the handling characteristics of the RS3. Consequently this model sees the debut of the firm's newly developed “RS Torque Splitter” rear differential that can distribute power between the two rear wheels depending on the driver mode selected. In “Dynamic Mode” it will send more torque to the outside rear wheel for increased traction and cornering stability. However in “RS Torque Rear Mode” it will send 100% of available torque to the outside wheel, which makes the new RS3 way more tail-happy that it's ever been before.