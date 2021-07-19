Mzansi — this is how much you'll pay for the new VW Golf 8 GTI

Volkswagen has at last confirmed local pricing for its highly-anticipated Golf 8 GTI. Indeed, the latest incarnation of this much-loved hot-hatch now starts at R669,300.

So what does this get you for the money? Well as standard the new GTI comes equipped with VW's Lights and Vision package, a set of 18-inch Richmond alloy wheels, heated leather steering wheel, Climatronic air conditioning, a wireless charging pad, 30 colour interior ambient lighting and body-hugging GTI Vienna leather seats. On the technology side of things you can expect a heavily digitised interior featuring the firm's latest 10.25-inch InnoVision Cockpit digital instrument cluster plus a Composition Media touchscreen infotainment system. Also present is App-Connect, cruise and park distance control.

Those left wanting more will be pleased to learn that the options list is large. Depending on the width of your wallet you can tick the box on the following: a panoramic sunroof, mechanically swivelling trailer hitch, IQ Light: LED matrix headlights, Black Styling Package with black 18-inch Bergamo alloy wheels, head-up display, adaptive chassis control including driving profile selection, smokers package, 19-inch Adelaide alloy wheels, Harmon Kardon sound system, Discover Pro Radio (satellite navigation, USB, wireless App-Connect and voice Control), park assist (parallel parking assistant), rear assist with rear-view camera, blind spot monitor (rear traffic alert and lane assist including electronic folding mirrors), travel assist (lane assist with adaptive cruise control) and adaptive cruise control with front assist and autonomous emergency braking.

The new GTI will be available in three solid paint exterior colours (Pure White, Urano Grey, and Moonstone Grey), four metallic colours (Dolphin Grey, Atlantic Blue, Kings Red and Reflex Silver) and two pearlescent colours (Deep Black Pearl and Oryx White Pearl).

Power is provided by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine (the trusty old EA888) tuned to deliver 180kW and 370Nm worth of torque. Sent to the front wheels via a six-speed DSG transmission (there's no option of a manual), VW claims that the new Golf 8 GTI will scamper from 0 to 100km/h in 6.4 seconds. Top speed is limited to 250km/h.

The new Golf 8 GTI will go on sale in SA from September 2021.