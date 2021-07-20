Everything you need to know about the new 2021 Porsche Macan

Porsche has yet again treated its popular and long-serving (it's been with us since 2014) Macan range to a refresh. For the 2021 model year this compact SUV sports a slightly sharper look courtesy new front and rear bumpers. LED headlights with the Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS) and Sport Design exterior mirrors are now standard on all models, while the colour palette has been expanded to feature three new eye-catching paint shades: Papaya Metallic, Gentian Blue Metallic and (for the GTS only) Python Green. A total of seven new wheel designs have also been added to the Macan range with sizes now starting at 19-inches and running all the way up to 21-inches in the case of the GTS.

Meanwhile Porsche has consolidated the Macan line-up by doing away with the Turbo and offering just three key model derivatives. Kicking things off is the entry-level Macan that gets a reworked 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine developing 195kW. Porsche claims it's good for 0-100km/h in 6.2 seconds and a maximum speed of 232km/h.