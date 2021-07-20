Everything you need to know about the new 2021 Porsche Macan
Porsche has yet again treated its popular and long-serving (it's been with us since 2014) Macan range to a refresh. For the 2021 model year this compact SUV sports a slightly sharper look courtesy new front and rear bumpers. LED headlights with the Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS) and Sport Design exterior mirrors are now standard on all models, while the colour palette has been expanded to feature three new eye-catching paint shades: Papaya Metallic, Gentian Blue Metallic and (for the GTS only) Python Green. A total of seven new wheel designs have also been added to the Macan range with sizes now starting at 19-inches and running all the way up to 21-inches in the case of the GTS.
Meanwhile Porsche has consolidated the Macan line-up by doing away with the Turbo and offering just three key model derivatives. Kicking things off is the entry-level Macan that gets a reworked 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine developing 195kW. Porsche claims it's good for 0-100km/h in 6.2 seconds and a maximum speed of 232km/h.
Next up is the Macan S equipped with the firm's 2.9-litre twin-turbocharged V6 petrol motor tuned to deliver 280kW. According to Porsche you can expect it to romp its way to 100km/h in 4.6 seconds and achieve a VO2 max of 259km/h. Replacing the now defunct Turbo model is the flagship Macan GTS that utilises the exact same engine as Macan S just tuned to deliver more power. With 324kW on tap this range-topper is claimed to reach 100km/h in 4.3 seconds and a maximum speed of 272km/h. Quick enough for most, then.
All models feature a seven-speed PDK transmission that sends power to all four wheels.
Porsche has also sharpened the Macan's handling by making a few subtle chassis tweaks and retuning its PASM active damping system that actively and continuously regulates the damping force for each individual wheel. Available as an option on the entry-level Macan, PASM (Porsche Active Suspension Management) is standard for the S and GTS models.
Also standard on the GTS is the sport air suspension carried over from the outgoing Turbo, which lowers the body by 10mm. Although for even keener responses through corners Porsche have upgraded the system by installing some slightly stiffer springs (+15% front, +10% rear). Those seeking an extra shot of added dynamism can specify the optional GTS Sport package that bolts on a set of bold 21-inch GT design wheels with performance tyres, Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV Plus) and the Sport Chrono package.
Long overdue for a revamp, the cabin of the 2021 Macan has been upgraded with the addition of a new centre console that swaps the physical buttons of old for new touch sensitive items similar to what you find in the 911, Cayenne and Panamera. You will also spy a new (shorter) gear lever, small-diameter GT Sport steering wheel and a 10.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system running Porsche's latest infotainment software.
The order book for the new Porsche Macan range is now open and local deliveries will commence from January 2022. Pricing including a three-year/100,000km Driveplan is as follows:
Macan: R1,050,000
Macan S: R1,271,000
Macan GTS: R1,551,000