New 2021 Ford Ranger Stormtrak set to roll into SA

Ford loves a good special edition 'bakkie' and apparently so does the local car buying public. In fact last year's Ranger Thunder proved so darn successful for the Blue Oval that it has decided to introduce another unique and appealing iteration again based on the flagship Wildtrak. Set to be launched in the third quarter of 2021, the new Ranger Stormtrak brings with it a host of cosmetic and practical upgrades that bakkie fans will surely go gaga over.

On the outside the new Ranger Stormtrak differentiates itself from its lesser siblings with the addition of a striking black mesh grille with red inserts, a black insert in the lower section of the front bumper, black decals for the bonnet and doors, black roof rails and chunky 18-inch alloy wheels finished in gloss black. Ford has also applied unique 3D Stormtrak logos on the lower sections of the front doors as well as on the rear tailgate.