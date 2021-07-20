New 2021 Ford Ranger Stormtrak set to roll into SA
Ford loves a good special edition 'bakkie' and apparently so does the local car buying public. In fact last year's Ranger Thunder proved so darn successful for the Blue Oval that it has decided to introduce another unique and appealing iteration again based on the flagship Wildtrak. Set to be launched in the third quarter of 2021, the new Ranger Stormtrak brings with it a host of cosmetic and practical upgrades that bakkie fans will surely go gaga over.
On the outside the new Ranger Stormtrak differentiates itself from its lesser siblings with the addition of a striking black mesh grille with red inserts, a black insert in the lower section of the front bumper, black decals for the bonnet and doors, black roof rails and chunky 18-inch alloy wheels finished in gloss black. Ford has also applied unique 3D Stormtrak logos on the lower sections of the front doors as well as on the rear tailgate.
From launch customers will be able to pick their Stormtrak in one of four bold paint shades including Sea Grey, Frozen White, Blue Lightning or the new and extra-vibrant Lucid Red.
Making the Ranger Stormtrak safer and more practical for everyday users is the standard fitment of Ford’s new Power Roller Shutter for the rear load compartment. Complemented by a tailgate locking mechanism this innovative feature ensures that goods can be safely secured in the load-bed with ease. Customers can also look forward to an adjustable bed divider kit as well as 12-volt socket for powering accessories such as a camping fridge.
The Stormtrak's interior has been sexed-up with illuminated front scuff plates and leather upholstery with contrasting red stitching and Stormtrak logos on the front seat backrests. Leather has also been used to trim the dashboard upper, steering wheel and gear lever.
Ford's Sync3 touchscreen infotainment is fitted as standard and offers full Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Also included is FordPass functionality that allows you to remotely access vehicle features from your phone such as remote and scheduled starts to either cool or heat the cabin. Ford has also bundled in an extensive list of innovative active and passive safety systems and driver aids, such as Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Forward Collision Alert, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Lane Keeping Alert and Lane Keeping Aid, Driver Alert System, and Semi-Automatic Parallel Park Assist.
Under the bonnet you will find Ford's capable and well-proven 2.0-litre Bi-Turbo petrol engine twisting out 157kW and a hearty 500Nm worth of torque. Here it comes paired exclusively to a 10-speed automatic transmission. Towing capacity remains unchanged at 3,500kg along with the 800mm water wading depth and 230mm ground clearance.
Pricing for the Ranger Stormtrak will be announced closer to launch in late Q3.