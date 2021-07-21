Mazda announces pricing for the new BT-50 bakkie range

The all-new Mazda BT-50 is now on sale in SA. Arriving to take on the likes of the Ford Ranger and Toyota Hilux, this striking double-cab bakkie is cut from the same “Kodo – Soul of Motion” design language used to sculpt current Mazda SUVs such as the CX-30.

From launch the new BT-50 will be available in three derivatives: Active, Dynamic and Individual. The entry-level Active is powered by a newly developed 1.9-litre four-cylinder turbodiesel engine that produces 110kW and 350Nm worth of torque. It's paired to a six-speed manual transmission although a six-speed automatic is available as a cost option.

On the specification front the Active model offers cabin niceties such as a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), six speakers, a reverse camera, six-way adjustable electric driver's seat, cruise control, two USB ports, rear floor ducts, a multifunction steering wheel and manual air-conditioning.