Mazda announces pricing for the new BT-50 bakkie range
The all-new Mazda BT-50 is now on sale in SA. Arriving to take on the likes of the Ford Ranger and Toyota Hilux, this striking double-cab bakkie is cut from the same “Kodo – Soul of Motion” design language used to sculpt current Mazda SUVs such as the CX-30.
From launch the new BT-50 will be available in three derivatives: Active, Dynamic and Individual. The entry-level Active is powered by a newly developed 1.9-litre four-cylinder turbodiesel engine that produces 110kW and 350Nm worth of torque. It's paired to a six-speed manual transmission although a six-speed automatic is available as a cost option.
On the specification front the Active model offers cabin niceties such as a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), six speakers, a reverse camera, six-way adjustable electric driver's seat, cruise control, two USB ports, rear floor ducts, a multifunction steering wheel and manual air-conditioning.
Riding atop 17-inch alloy wheels the Active sports a locking rear differential plus a host of active safety systems including trailer sway mitigation, roll over mitigation, hill launch assist and hill descent control. An impressive seven airbags complete the package.
The mid-range Dynamic and flagship Individual models offer a beefier 140kW/450Nm 3.0-litre turbodiesel motor mated to a six-speed automatic gearbox. For superior off-road performance the Individual is available with the 4x4 drivetrain and front axle disconnect.
Specification wise the BT-50 Dynamic and Individual models up the features ante over the Active with the addition of a larger nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with eight speakers, automatic folding heated side mirrors, rain-sensing wipers, automatic and self-levelling headlamps, front parking sensors, dual-zone automatic climate control plus a leather-trimmed steering wheel and gear knob. 18-inch alloy wheels are standard.
Pricing for the new Mazda BT-50 range is as follows:
1.9 Active manual: R611,900
1.9 Active automatic: R647,900
3.0 Dynamic automatic: R759,400
3.0 Individual 4x4 automatic: R794,400
Pricing includes a three-year unlimited kilometre service plan, three-year unlimited kilometre warranty and three years of unlimited roadside assistance.