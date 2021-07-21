New Models

Mazda announces pricing for the new BT-50 bakkie range

21 July 2021 - 15:48 By Motoring Reporter
The new Mazda BT-50 range starts at R611,900 for the 1.9 Active manual.
Image: Supplied

The all-new Mazda BT-50 is now on sale in SA. Arriving to take on the likes of the Ford Ranger and Toyota Hilux, this striking double-cab bakkie is cut from the same “Kodo – Soul of Motion” design language used to sculpt current Mazda SUVs such as the CX-30.

From launch the new BT-50 will be available in three derivatives: Active, Dynamic and Individual. The entry-level Active is powered by a newly developed 1.9-litre four-cylinder turbodiesel engine that produces 110kW and 350Nm worth of torque. It's paired to a six-speed manual transmission although a six-speed automatic is available as a cost option.

On the specification front the Active model offers cabin niceties such as a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), six speakers, a reverse camera, six-way adjustable electric driver's seat, cruise control, two USB ports, rear floor ducts, a multifunction steering wheel and manual air-conditioning. 

Dynamic and Individual models offer a plusher cabin with a larger nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system.
Image: Supplied

Riding atop 17-inch alloy wheels the Active sports a locking rear differential plus a host of active safety systems including trailer sway mitigation, roll over mitigation, hill launch assist and hill descent control. An impressive seven airbags complete the package.

The mid-range Dynamic and flagship Individual models offer a beefier 140kW/450Nm 3.0-litre turbodiesel motor mated to a six-speed automatic gearbox. For superior off-road performance the Individual is available with the 4x4 drivetrain and front axle disconnect. 

Specification wise the BT-50 Dynamic and Individual models up the features ante over the Active with the addition of a larger nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with eight speakers, automatic folding heated side mirrors, rain-sensing wipers, automatic and self-levelling headlamps, front parking sensors, dual-zone automatic climate control plus a leather-trimmed steering wheel and gear knob. 18-inch alloy wheels are standard.

Pricing for the new Mazda BT-50 range is as follows:

1.9 Active manual: R611,900

1.9 Active automatic: R647,900

3.0 Dynamic automatic: R759,400

3.0 Individual 4x4 automatic: R794,400

Pricing includes a three-year unlimited kilometre service plan, three-year unlimited kilometre warranty and three years of unlimited roadside assistance.

