Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross gets a refresh for 2021

Mitsubishi Motors SA has introduced an updated Eclipse Cross, with styling and technology upgrades.

Changes to the compact crossover include an increased length of 140mm and squinter, twin oval headlamps flanking Mitsubishi’s “dynamic shield” grille. The controversial split-level tailgate has been ditched, providing an improved rearward view.

The cabin gets a smartphone-link display Audio with Android Auto and Apple Car Play mirroring, Bluetooth connectivity with hands-free voice control, head-up display, heated leather seats, cruise control, paddle shifts and 60/40 split rear seats. Behind these is an increased 437l of boot space which increases to 1,074l with the rear seats folded flat.

The Eclipse Cross is offered in two carried-over engine derivatives, exclusively front-wheel driven now that the all-wheel drive version has been discontinued.