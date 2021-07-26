New Toyota Corolla Cross to launch locally in November

Toyota SA has revealed its new Corolla Cross will be launched locally at the beginning of November. Built on the Japanese firm's TNGA platform that has seen use in the current generation Prius and C-HR, the rugged Corolla Cross stands out from its Hatch and Sedan siblings thanks to a raised ride height and liberal use of plastic body cladding.

Set to be produced at Toyota SA's Prospecton plant in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, this edgy new crossover is designed to slot in between the coupé-esque C-HR and slightly more off-road biased RAV4. Although final specifications are yet to be revealed, Toyota has confirmed the Corolla Cross will be offered with the option of a 1.8-litre hybrid petrol powertrain similar to what you get in the Prius. A non-hybrid variant will also be available.

Pricing? That also hasn't been released yet but going on the price tags attached to the C-HR and RAV4, we surmise the Corolla Cross will start near or around the R440,000 mark.

Toyota plans to unveil a lot more information during the months leading up to the local launch date, so watch this space for updates as and when they become available.