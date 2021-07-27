McLaren 765LT Spider takes wind-in-your-hair motoring to the max

McLaren has unveiled its savage new 765LT (Longtail) Spider.

Forming part of the British marque's track-focused “Super Series” range, this ferocious-looking drop-top joins its coupé sibling that was unleashed in March 2020.

Also limited to just 765 units, the ultra-exclusive 765LT Spider features an electronically retractable roof fashioned from a single piece of carbon fibre. With a touch of a button it can be raised or lowered in 11 seconds and at speeds of up to 50km/h.