New Models

McLaren 765LT Spider takes wind-in-your-hair motoring to the max

27 July 2021 - 16:36 By Motoring Reporter
The McLaren 765LT Spider is the marque's fastest-ever convertible.
The McLaren 765LT Spider is the marque's fastest-ever convertible.
Image: Supplied

McLaren has unveiled its savage new 765LT (Longtail) Spider.

Forming part of the British marque's track-focused “Super Series” range, this ferocious-looking drop-top joins its coupé sibling that was unleashed in March 2020.

Also limited to just 765 units, the ultra-exclusive 765LT Spider features an electronically retractable roof fashioned from a single piece of carbon fibre. With a touch of a button it can be raised or lowered in 11 seconds and at speeds of up to 50km/h.

The carbon fibre top can be stowed in 11 seconds.
The carbon fibre top can be stowed in 11 seconds.
Image: Supplied

The complexity of such a system obviously concedes a weight penalty (electric motors aren't light) but even so McLaren claims the Spider is only 49kg heavier than the coupé. In total it tips the scales at 1,388kg, which makes it 80kg lighter than the 720S Spider. 

As with the 765LT Coupé, the Spider comes armed with a Ricardo-built 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine that puts out a gargantuan 563kW and 800Nm worth of torque. Sent to the rear wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, these enviable figures allow the 765LT Spider to surge from 0-100km/h in 2.8 seconds and 0-200km/h in a blistering 7.2 seconds. On a long enough road you'll see reach a top speed of 330km/h. 

Performance is more or less identical to that of the 765LT Coupé.
Performance is more or less identical to that of the 765LT Coupé.
Image: Supplied

To ensure that it handles as well as it accelerates the 765LT Spider's carbon fibre MonoCage II-S monocoque is mated to McLaren's trick Proactive Chassis Control II suspension system that sports hydraulically cross-linked dampers and model-specific springs. Steadfast mechanical grip comes courtesy of forged alloy wheels (19-inch up front and 20-inch at the rear) clad in specially engineered Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R tyres. 

AC and a sound system are available as no-cost options.
AC and a sound system are available as no-cost options.
Image: Supplied

Interior highlights include carbon fibre racing seats, a carbon fibre centre tunnel, exposed carbon fibre floor and lightweight Alcantara trim. Air-conditioning and an audio system are not included as standard (yes, you guessed it, to save more weight) but both can be specified at no additional cost. Speaking of which, the 765LT Spider in the UK comes attached to a £310,500 (roughly R6,363,954) price tag. Apparently all 2021 build slots have already been accounted for so even if you've got the cash you'll have to wait until 2022. 

Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut ready to race beyond 500km/h

The 1,195kW supercar will be the fastest vehicle ever made by the Swedish brand
Motoring
6 days ago

Everything you need to know about the new 2021 Porsche Macan

Porsche has yet again treated its popular and long-serving (it's been with us since 2014) Macan range to a refresh
Motoring
1 week ago

Mzansi — this is how much you'll pay for the new VW Golf 8 GTI

Volkswagen has at last confirmed local pricing for its highly-anticipated Golf 8 GTI. Indeed, the latest incarnation of this much-loved hot-hatch now ...
Motoring
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Here are SA’s ten most wanted used SUVs Features
  2. CAR CLINIC | What you need to know about modern fuel injection Features
  3. Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross gets a refresh for 2021 New Models
  4. These are the most fuel-efficient used cars you can buy for under R300,000 Features
  5. Massive fuel price hike and possible shortages ahead, warns AA news

Latest Videos

Who is the SA surfer who walked away with silver at the Olympics?
Swahili must be common African language: Malema’s highlights from 8th EFF ...