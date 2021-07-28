Refreshed Jeep Compass plotting a course to SA

There’s a new 10.1-inch Uconnect 5 centre stack display with mobile app function; a digital cluster; heated seats front and rear; dual-pane panoramic sunroof; remote start; universal garage door opener; a foot-activated power liftgate; a 115-volt power outlet and up to two USB ports can be had.

There is also standard fitment of new tech such as wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and the Alexa virtual assistant, TomTom navigation with predictive search and voice command, Bluetooth and a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot that connects up to eight wireless devices.

The safety system cache now includes LED projector headlamps, LED fog lamps and new LED tail lamps on Latitude LUX, Trailhawk and Limited, collision warning, active brakes, lane departure warning and lane keep assist among others.

The company says it has 75 safety and security features in total, including a new highway assist semi-autonomous driving system. New suspension tweaks aim to deliver a smooth ride and poised handling, including upgrades to its steering system for sharper on-road responsiveness.

Power is provided by a 132kW and 232Nm 2.4l four-cylinder engine with start/stop for both 4x2 and 4x4 models. It can be mated to either a nine or six-speed automatic transmission.

A Jeep fundamentally must have off-road capability, and the company says this is courtesy of two intelligent 4x4 systems, each of which can send 100% of available torque to any one wheel.

Both systems get low-range gearing in conjunction with drive modes of Auto, Snow and Sand/Mud while the top-tier bushwhacker Trailhawk model gets a 30° approach angle, 24° breakover angle and a 34° departure angle benefits from an extra Rock mode and hill-descent control.

Further terrain-tamers on the Trailhawk include high-strength steel skid plates, rear tow hooks, 17-inch aluminium wheels and rugged, all-season performance rubber.

“The new 2022 Jeep Compass ushers in new levels of comfort and functionality, with premium styling and craftsmanship inside and out. The Compass stays true to its benchmark 4x4 capability and on-road dynamics, but with even more refinement and precision,” says Jim Morrison vice-president of Jeep Brand North America.

The 2022 Jeep Compass is scheduled to arrive in Jeep showrooms in the US late in 2021.

Local introduction is confirmed and more information will be relayed closer to the time. ​