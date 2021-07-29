This is the all-new 2022 Volkswagen Taigo in the metal

Back in March, TimesLIVE Motoring reported that the new Volkswagen Taigo would be making its way to SA in 2022. A sleeker version of the popular T-Cross that was launched locally in 2019, our article showed teaser sketches of what this new SUV would look like. Fast-forward to the present and VW have finally whipped the covers off the real thing.

Built on the firm's MQB A0 platform, the Taigo is based on the Nivus that was launched in Brazil last year. As such, it's no surprise that it shares the same proportions at 4,266mm long, 1,494mm tall and 1,757mm wide. The wheelbase measures in at 2,566mm – 15mm longer than the T-Cross. Meanwhile boot space comes in at a claimed 438 litres. This is, weirdly enough, 23 litres more than what you get in the Nivus, but 17 litres less than the T-Cross. This is because of its raked roofline that slopes down to a subtle boot spoiler.

Step inside and you will discover a cabin that riffs heavily off the T-Cross and recently updated Polo. Some of the standard features you can look forward to are VW's new MIB3 touchscreen infotainment system, a multifunction steering wheel, plus a fully digital instrument cluster. On the active safety front, all new Taigo models will sport “Front Assist” and “Lane Assist”. These can be bolstered by the optional “IQ.DRIVE Travel Assist” system that enables semi-automated driving up to a system-determined top speed of 210km/h.