Toyota confirms local pricing, spec for new Land Cruiser 300

Toyota has released pricing and specs for its new Land Cruiser range. But before we get to those here's a quick refresher.

The hotly anticipated Land Cruiser 300 will debut on SA soil with an all-new ladder-frame chassis that promises a superior driving experience both on the road and off. Based on Toyota's proven TNGA architecture this newly developed GA-F platform is not only 200kg lighter than the one used in the old Land Cruiser 200 but also offers a lower centre of gravity, better overall weight distribution and improved suspension structure.

Toyota has thrown a significant amount of development hours into refining the Land Cruiser's performance and as such it hits the trailhead with better wheel articulation, a new multi-terrain monitor (that displays obstacles hidden in front of the vehicle) as well as multi-terrain select, which automatically judges the road surface and selects the best driving mode for maximum traction.