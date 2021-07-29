Toyota confirms local pricing, spec for new Land Cruiser 300
Toyota has released pricing and specs for its new Land Cruiser range. But before we get to those here's a quick refresher.
The hotly anticipated Land Cruiser 300 will debut on SA soil with an all-new ladder-frame chassis that promises a superior driving experience both on the road and off. Based on Toyota's proven TNGA architecture this newly developed GA-F platform is not only 200kg lighter than the one used in the old Land Cruiser 200 but also offers a lower centre of gravity, better overall weight distribution and improved suspension structure.
Toyota has thrown a significant amount of development hours into refining the Land Cruiser's performance and as such it hits the trailhead with better wheel articulation, a new multi-terrain monitor (that displays obstacles hidden in front of the vehicle) as well as multi-terrain select, which automatically judges the road surface and selects the best driving mode for maximum traction.
Under the bonnet customers can choose to specify one of two newly developed V6 twin-turbo engines. The 3.5-litre petrol produces 305kW and 650Nm worth of torque while the 3.3-litre diesel churns out 225kW and 700Nm. Both are capable of hitting a top speed of 210km/h and both come mated to a 10-speed Direct Shift automatic transmission. Fuel consumption figures are listed as 12.1l/100km for the petrol and 8.9l/100km for the diesel — with CO2 emissions checking in at 291g/km and 238g/km respectively.
Three model grades will be offered in SA: the utility-minded GX-R, urban-focused ZX (replacing the VX-R) and off-road biased GR Sport.
All models boast a comprehensive specification level including LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, keyless entry with auto-door-lock, park distance control, an electric parking brake, climate control with rear zone, power driver-seat adjustment, Multi-Information Display (MID), built-in Navigation (with Tracks 4 Africa support on GX-R), multiple power outlets with charging port, Crawl Control and Drive Mode Select.
The ZX and GR-S models build on this with fold-down third-row seating, a power-operated back door with hands-free function, heated steering wheel with wood accents, JBL 14-speaker audio system with DVD playback and 12.3-inch touchscreen, Multi-Terrain Monitor with Panoramic View, seat heating & ventilation for first- and second-row passengers, a wireless charger and tyre pressure monitoring. Too keep tech-savvy customers happy all models offer full Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality.
The ZX model adds a Wi-Fi enabled rear-seat entertainment system with wireless headphones, while the GR-S model features Toyota's trick Electronic Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System (E-KDSS) to maximise off-road capability. Both variants feature additional drive mode select modes and a Vehicle Dynamics Integrated Management (VDIM) system for superior vehicle control.
Toyota Safety Sense is fitted to both the ZX and GR-S grades and offers a full suite of active safety aids with autonomous driving technologies such as Lane Trace Assist and all-speed radar cruise control. The usual supporting functions such as Blind Spot Monitoring (BSM), Lane Departure Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) with braking, and Adaptive High Beam are also part of the package.
So how much will it cost, then? Set to hit Toyota dealerships in August, pricing for the new Land Cruiser 300 range is as follows:
GX-R 3.3D: R1,283,200
ZX 3.3D: R1,765,500
ZX 3.5T: R1,797,100
GR-S 3.3D: R1,811,900
GR-S 3.5T: R 1,842,900
Note that petrol ZX models will go on sale early August with the diesel and GR-S derivatives following shortly thereafter. Pricing includes a nine-service/90,000km service plan and three-year/100,000km warranty.