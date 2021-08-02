New Isuzu MU-X set to arrive in SA before the end of 2021

Isuzu confirmed on Monday that its all-new second-generation MU-X will be launched in Mzansi by year end.

Manufactured at Isuzu’s Samrong vehicle assembly facility in Thailand, this practical seven-seater SUV will be equipped with an enhanced suite of passive and active safety features, as well as the latest infotainment systems with full Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility. Customers can also look forward to a more visually extrovert exterior and an interior that cranks the dial up on both luxury and build quality.

“The new MU-X is a game changer for us,” says Dominic Rimmer, Senior vice president technical operations. “It offers class leading driver assistance technology, new state of the art powertrains and a luxurious interior designed for maximum comfort for seven occupants,” he concludes.

According to Rimmer, local testing of the new MU-X commenced late in 2020 and the vehicle is still being put through its paces to ensure that it is ready for SA conditions.

Additional information and pricing will be made available closer to the launch date.