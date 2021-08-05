Everything you need to know about the Lamborghini Huracán STO

Lamborghini’s new Huracán STO is a street-approved version crafted loosely on the wild Super Trofeo EVO one-make race car. Thanks to lightweight, aerospace industry carbon fibre build, it weighs a paltry 1,339kg, 43kg less than a Huracán Performante.

Race-derived build and aerodynamics meet a naturally-aspirated 5.2l V10 with outputs of 470kW and 565Nm of torque, the same as the regular Huracán. All power goes to the rear wheels.

The 0-100km/h time is 3.0 secs with a top speed of 310km/h, and it takes nine seconds to breach the 200km/h mark from standstill.

The STO features a new rear fender which reduces drag while increasing rear downforce, shortened NACA air ducts that decrease static pressure losses by 30%, and a revised rear hood integrated with an air scoop to improve air-cooling.

A manually adjustable rear wing adapts to different racetrack requirements while powerful Brembo CCM-R brakes with improved performance sit behind light magnesium rims shod with bespoke Bridgestone Potenza rubber. The tyres are available in two versions: a road-biased set and one which is more track-orientated.

An increase in wheel track, stiffer suspension bushings, specific anti-roll bars and Lamborghini’s MagneRide 2.0 and rear-wheel steering provide a drive quality that’s also comfortable for road usage.