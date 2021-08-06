Carry the weight with the 2021 Hyundai Cargo range

Both Atos Cargo variants are powered by Hyundai's 1.1-litre four-cylinder petrol engine putting out 50kW and 99Nm of torque. This is sent to the front wheels via a five-speed manual gearbox. Fuel consumption is pegged at a claimed 5.7l/100km. With their rear seats tossed the Atos Cargo twins both offer a generous 1,170-litres worth of cargo space.

You'll also find tie-down points as well as a sturdy wire mesh barrier situated between the cargo area and two front seats. The rear side windows are also covered with the strong wire mesh on the inside – a welcome feature in a country where the crime rate is so rife.

The flagship Grand i10 Motion Cargo offers slightly more space with a claimed 1,210-litres available behind the front seats. As with the Atos Cargo, it too features the same protective wire mesh designed to keep both occupants and cargo safe during transit. 14-inch steel wheels are standard here, as is a 6.2-inch infotainment system (also Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatible), air conditioning, keyless entry, an adjustable driver's seat and electronically adjustable door mirrors. A driver and passenger airbag are also included.