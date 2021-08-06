Carry the weight with the 2021 Hyundai Cargo range
Hyundai has launched three versatile Cargo models into the SA market. Designed to meet the needs of businesses across the board, this trio of load-lugging hatchbacks offers an attractive mix of reliability, frugality and affordability. Here's a breakdown of the range.
First up is the entry-level Atos Motion Cargo that rides atop a set of 13-inch steel wheels. Step inside its spacious cabin and you'll find a standard seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility), central locking, an air-conditioner, electric windows, a multi-function steering wheel and driver-side airbag. The Atos Fluid Cargo builds on this with 14-inch steel wheels plus the addition of a passenger-side airbag. Other than that they're pretty much identical.
Both Atos Cargo variants are powered by Hyundai's 1.1-litre four-cylinder petrol engine putting out 50kW and 99Nm of torque. This is sent to the front wheels via a five-speed manual gearbox. Fuel consumption is pegged at a claimed 5.7l/100km. With their rear seats tossed the Atos Cargo twins both offer a generous 1,170-litres worth of cargo space.
You'll also find tie-down points as well as a sturdy wire mesh barrier situated between the cargo area and two front seats. The rear side windows are also covered with the strong wire mesh on the inside – a welcome feature in a country where the crime rate is so rife.
The flagship Grand i10 Motion Cargo offers slightly more space with a claimed 1,210-litres available behind the front seats. As with the Atos Cargo, it too features the same protective wire mesh designed to keep both occupants and cargo safe during transit. 14-inch steel wheels are standard here, as is a 6.2-inch infotainment system (also Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatible), air conditioning, keyless entry, an adjustable driver's seat and electronically adjustable door mirrors. A driver and passenger airbag are also included.
Powering the Grand i10 Motion Cargo is 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine making 49kW and 94Nm worth of torque. Power is delivered to the front wheels through a five-speed manual transmission. Hyundai claims this thrifty motor sips just 5.4l/100km.
Pricing for the new Hyundai Cargo range is as follows:
Atos 1.1 Motion Cargo: R179,900
Atos 1.1 Fluid Cargo: R189,900
Grand i10 1.0 Motion Cargo: R211,900
This includes a standard seven-year/150,000km roadside assistance package and one-year/15,000km service plan.