The Porsche 911 GT2 RS Clubsport 25 is one hell of an anniversary gift

Founded in 1996 by ex-DTM racing driver, Olaf Manthey, Manthey-Racing is a German-based motorsport outfit that has enjoyed considerable success in the world of sports car endurance racing. Much of this was achieved running the venerable Porsche 911 in its various guises — a feat that caught the eye of Porsche and ultimately lead to it purchasing a 51% majority stake in the company in 2013. Manthey-Racing GmbH now employs around 200 people and is managed by co-owners Nicolas and Martin Raeder.

To celebrate the team's 25th anniversary Porsche Motorsport has just unleashed the new and ultra-exclusive 911 GT2 RS Clubsport 25: a limited-edition supercar designed and developed by Porsche and Manthey for track days and circuit racing. Based on the 2018 911 GT2 RS Clubsport, it comes armed with a 3.8-litre twin-turbocharged flat-six engine that sends 515kW and 750Nm straight to the rear wheels via a seven-speed PDK transmission.