The Porsche 911 GT2 RS Clubsport 25 is one hell of an anniversary gift
Founded in 1996 by ex-DTM racing driver, Olaf Manthey, Manthey-Racing is a German-based motorsport outfit that has enjoyed considerable success in the world of sports car endurance racing. Much of this was achieved running the venerable Porsche 911 in its various guises — a feat that caught the eye of Porsche and ultimately lead to it purchasing a 51% majority stake in the company in 2013. Manthey-Racing GmbH now employs around 200 people and is managed by co-owners Nicolas and Martin Raeder.
To celebrate the team's 25th anniversary Porsche Motorsport has just unleashed the new and ultra-exclusive 911 GT2 RS Clubsport 25: a limited-edition supercar designed and developed by Porsche and Manthey for track days and circuit racing. Based on the 2018 911 GT2 RS Clubsport, it comes armed with a 3.8-litre twin-turbocharged flat-six engine that sends 515kW and 750Nm straight to the rear wheels via a seven-speed PDK transmission.
Though it might share its underpinning with the standard Clubsport, this newcomer sets itself apart with a look all its own. Penned by Porsche's very own Grant Larson (the same chap who brought us the 911 RSR and 935 redux) and drawing inspiration from Manthey's own 911 GT3 R, the Clubsport 25 receives a wider track and redesigned bodywork.
Sculpted from gravity-cheating carbon fibre the new front apron features a defined central inlet to ensure optimal airflow as well as double flics on its outside edges to increase downforce on the front axle. Meanwhile the front lid — also hewn from carbon fibre — sports two large vents, separated by a centre divider, that channel hot air over the roof to a notably wider rear wing held in place by the same swan-neck struts you get on the 911 RSR. Beneath it you'll find an integrated wraparound spoiler plus a more effective rear air diffuser that accommodates a new centre-exiting, twin-tailpipe exhaust system.
The Clubsport 25 is fitted with a large centrally-mounted radiator: a standout feature that not only allows for greater temperature stability at all speeds but also enhanced brake cooling thanks to the elimination of the wheel arch radiators. With more air passing through them, customers can expect a much wider window of braking efficiency.
On the suspension side of things Porsche has equipped the Clubsport 25 with all the essential components of the modern 935, including its chunky 18-inch wheels with centre locknuts. The electronic control systems and steering gear also mirror that of the 935.
“With the 911 GT2 RS Clubsport 25 special edition, which we designed and developed in conjunction with Porsche Motorsport, we’ve reached another milestone in the 25-year history of Manthey,” says Nicolas Raeder. “With every modification, technological function always takes priority. That’s why the Clubsport 25 has its very own character, which also reflects our brand values: straightforward and meticulous, flexible and uncompromising.”
Only 30 911 GT2 RS Clubsport 25 models will be built and pricing starts at €525,000 (roughly R8,981,532). Porsche expects its first deliveries to commence in January 2022.