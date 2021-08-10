Yes it's true – an all-new Lamborghini Countach is coming
Remember the Lamborghini Countach? Heck, of course you do. Poster car of at least two generations and undisputed supercar royalty, this wedge-shaped Italian exotic is an iconic piece of motoring design that can, visually speaking, still hold its own 47 years after it first hit the world's mean streets. Built to replace the Miura that put Lamborghini firmly on the sports car map in the late 1960s, the Countach was penned by Bertone's Marcello Gandini (some would argue his crowning achievement) and enjoyed 16 years of production until it was eventually replaced by the better to drive but somewhat less dramatic Diablo in 1990.
Powered by a mid-mounted V12 engine of varying displacement (anything from 3.9- to 5.2-litres depending on the model), the Countach had performance in keeping with its looks. The quickest of the breed was the 5000 QV that in 1985 debuted with 335kW and 500Nm: figures good enough for 0-100km/h in 4.8 seconds and a top speed of 298km/h.
We make dreams come true. We did it with the classic Countach in the 1970s. And we’re doing it again. The new Lamborghini Countach is coming. #Lamborghini #Countach pic.twitter.com/nXctgIuyqe— Lamborghini (@Lamborghini) August 9, 2021
In total only 1,983 Countach models were produced and today they command top dollar on the second-hand market – if you can actually find one for sale. However if you can't, you'll be pleased to know that Lamborghini has decided to bring their legendary halo car back from the grave. Like a glorious mechanised phoenix rising from the ashes, the Sant'Agata Bolognese firm on Monday dropped a teaser image of an all-new Countach model shrouded under a cloth cover. This is accompanied with some minimalist copy that reads, “Future is our legacy. And the new Lamborghini Countach is coming. Stay tuned ...”
There's also a short teaser video posted to Twitter that, going on the high-pitched engine note in the background, leads us to believe that this Countach redux might be based on the V10-powered Huracán. Excited? So are we. Expect more details to filter out soonish.