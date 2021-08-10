Yes it's true – an all-new Lamborghini Countach is coming

Remember the Lamborghini Countach? Heck, of course you do. Poster car of at least two generations and undisputed supercar royalty, this wedge-shaped Italian exotic is an iconic piece of motoring design that can, visually speaking, still hold its own 47 years after it first hit the world's mean streets. Built to replace the Miura that put Lamborghini firmly on the sports car map in the late 1960s, the Countach was penned by Bertone's Marcello Gandini (some would argue his crowning achievement) and enjoyed 16 years of production until it was eventually replaced by the better to drive but somewhat less dramatic Diablo in 1990.

Powered by a mid-mounted V12 engine of varying displacement (anything from 3.9- to 5.2-litres depending on the model), the Countach had performance in keeping with its looks. The quickest of the breed was the 5000 QV that in 1985 debuted with 335kW and 500Nm: figures good enough for 0-100km/h in 4.8 seconds and a top speed of 298km/h.