Lamborghini drops new teaser images of reimagined Countach

On Tuesday we at TimesLIVE Motoring reported that Lamborghini was bringing its iconic Countach back from the dead. Details were scarce at the time of writing, with only a short teaser video and a photograph of the reimagined supercar hidden under a cover to pique our interest (who doesn't want to see the big C back on the roads after all these years?).

Since then the Sant'Agata Bolognese firm has gone and let a few more cats out of its corporate bag with a multi-image Instagram post that sheds some much-needed light on what we can expect from this hotly-anticipated newcomer. So let's take a look at them.