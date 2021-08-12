New Models

Lamborghini drops new teaser images of reimagined Countach

12 August 2021
Lamborghini dropped more teaser images of its new Countach on Instagram.
Image: Lamborghini / Instagram

On Tuesday we at TimesLIVE Motoring reported that Lamborghini was bringing its iconic Countach back from the dead. Details were scarce at the time of writing, with only a short teaser video and a photograph of the reimagined supercar hidden under a cover to pique our interest (who doesn't want to see the big C back on the roads after all these years?). 

Since then the Sant'Agata Bolognese firm has gone and let a few more cats out of its corporate bag with a multi-image Instagram post that sheds some much-needed light on what we can expect from this hotly-anticipated newcomer. So let's take a look at them.

The first teaser image showcases the car's nose.
Image: Lamborghini / Instagram

The post opens UP with a close-up of the car's nose that, like the one on its forebear, is suitably sharp and angular. There's also a lower case “countach” badge, plus a sizeable front splitter that will help produce the kind of downforce the original car could only dream of.

The second teaser image highlights the engine bay.
Image: Lamborghini / Instagram

Image number two transports us to the rear of the vehicle where we can get a glimpse of what lurks in the engine bay. And just like its predecessor, the all-new Countach is packing a mighty V12. Will it benefit from any form of hybridisation? Not sure yet but time will tell.

The third teaser image shows off the car's engine intake.
Image: Lamborghini / Instagram

In the final teaser image we're introduced to one of the car's engine air intakes, located directly behind the passenger compartment. As with the front bumper it's a beautifully squared-off piece of kit that's a dead ringer for the one on Gandini's original creation. Also seen in the shot is a chunky black fuel filler cap complete with Lamborghini script.

We're sure to see more clues posted over the next few days, so be sure to watch this space for updates as and when they arrive.

