Updated Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio touchdown in SA
Alfa Romeo's refreshed 2021 Giulia and Stelvio range have made their local debut with a number of noteworthy tweaks.
On the inside both benefit from enhanced specification that includes rear USB ports, a cargo net, passive entry, a wireless charging pad and eight-way electrically adjustable seats with driver memory and four-way lumbar support adjustment.
The Stelvio ups the ante even further with a new “Driver Assistance Pack” consisting of automatic high-beam assist, blind spot assist, outside and interior rear-view mirrors with electrochromic auto dimming, lane keeping assist and driver attention alert.
The 2021 Giulia and Stelvio models also debut with a new AlfaTM Connect 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system that syncs with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Under the bonnet the new Giulia Veloce receives a more potent version of the Italian firm's 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine. Delivering 206kW and 400Nm worth of torque to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission, Alfa Romeo claims that this motor will see the Veloce sprint to 100km/h in 5.7 seconds as well as reach a maximum top speed of 240km/h. For improved dynamics this model also sports an all-new 'Alfalink' rear suspension: a multi-link system with four-and-a-half links that blend increased lateral rigidity with added longitudinal flexibility. While the former enhances handling through corners the latter translates to a cushier, more bump-absorbent ride.
The same updated 2.0-litre engine is also found in the Stelvio Super. It too makes use of an eight-speed automatic transmission except here drive is distributed to all four wheels via Alfa Romeo's adaptive Q4 all-wheel drive system. This adds a little extra weight to the mix and as such the Super sprints from 0-100km/h in 7.2 seconds. Top speed is 233km/h.
Those seeking an extra shot of performance will be pleased to hear that the full-fat Giulia QV and Stelvio Q are still available with their mighty, Ferrari-built 2.9 V6 Bi-Turbo petrol engines muscling out 375kW and 600Nm. Mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox, power is delivered exclusively to the rear wheels in the Giulia and all four in the Stelvio.
Pricing for the new Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio range is as follows:
Giulia Veloce: R989,900
Giulia QV: R1,599,900
Stelvio Super: R 1,159,900
Stelvio Q: R 1,749,900
Pricing includes a five-year/100,000km full warranty and maintenance plan as standard.