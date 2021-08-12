Updated Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio touchdown in SA

Alfa Romeo's refreshed 2021 Giulia and Stelvio range have made their local debut with a number of noteworthy tweaks.

On the inside both benefit from enhanced specification that includes rear USB ports, a cargo net, passive entry, a wireless charging pad and eight-way electrically adjustable seats with driver memory and four-way lumbar support adjustment.

The Stelvio ups the ante even further with a new “Driver Assistance Pack” consisting of automatic high-beam assist, blind spot assist, outside and interior rear-view mirrors with electrochromic auto dimming, lane keeping assist and driver attention alert.

The 2021 Giulia and Stelvio models also debut with a new AlfaTM Connect 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system that syncs with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.