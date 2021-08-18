New Range Rover Velar Auric Edition set to dazzle Mzansi

Range Rover confirmed on Wednesday that its new Velar Auric Edition will be touching down on SA shores early next year. Based on the Velar R-Dynamic S, this limited-edition model stands out from the rest of the Velar pack with an exclusive exterior defined by Auric Atlas (light gold) trim finishes on the grille, badges, bonnet, door and front fender vents. Three exterior colours are on offer: Charente Grey, Ostuni Pearl White or Santorini Black.

Other unique standard features include 20-inch Mercurial Gloss Sparkle Silver alloy wheels and full privacy glass. 22-inch Pincer wheels and a contrast roof are optional.