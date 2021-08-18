New Models

New Range Rover Velar Auric Edition set to dazzle Mzansi

18 August 2021 - 12:24 By Motoring Reporter
The Velar Auric Edition will arrive in SA early in 2021.
Image: Supplied

Range Rover confirmed on Wednesday that its new Velar Auric Edition will be touching down on SA shores early next year. Based on the Velar R-Dynamic S, this limited-edition model stands out from the rest of the Velar pack with an exclusive exterior defined by Auric Atlas (light gold) trim finishes on the grille, badges, bonnet, door and front fender vents. Three exterior colours are on offer: Charente Grey, Ostuni Pearl White or Santorini Black.

Other unique standard features include 20-inch Mercurial Gloss Sparkle Silver alloy wheels and full privacy glass. 22-inch Pincer wheels and a contrast roof are optional. 

The cabin can be trimmed with Windsor leather or sustainable Kvadrat premium textiles.
Image: Supplied

Customers can specify their preferred interior from the full range of Range Rover's beautifully appointed trim finishes, including Windsor leather or sustainable Kvadrat premium textiles. The Velar Auric Edition also benefits from a full suite of advanced technologies, including Land Rover’s configurable Interactive Driver Display, latest-generation Pivi Pro infotainment system and Cabin Air Purification Plus climate control.

Pricing for the Range Rover Velar Auric Edition is as follows:

D200 Auric Edition: R1,399,700

D300 Auric Edition: R1,553,900

P250 Auric Edition: R1,399,700

Prices include VAT but exclude CO2 tax.

