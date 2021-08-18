New Range Rover Velar Auric Edition set to dazzle Mzansi
Range Rover confirmed on Wednesday that its new Velar Auric Edition will be touching down on SA shores early next year. Based on the Velar R-Dynamic S, this limited-edition model stands out from the rest of the Velar pack with an exclusive exterior defined by Auric Atlas (light gold) trim finishes on the grille, badges, bonnet, door and front fender vents. Three exterior colours are on offer: Charente Grey, Ostuni Pearl White or Santorini Black.
Other unique standard features include 20-inch Mercurial Gloss Sparkle Silver alloy wheels and full privacy glass. 22-inch Pincer wheels and a contrast roof are optional.
Customers can specify their preferred interior from the full range of Range Rover's beautifully appointed trim finishes, including Windsor leather or sustainable Kvadrat premium textiles. The Velar Auric Edition also benefits from a full suite of advanced technologies, including Land Rover’s configurable Interactive Driver Display, latest-generation Pivi Pro infotainment system and Cabin Air Purification Plus climate control.
Pricing for the Range Rover Velar Auric Edition is as follows:
D200 Auric Edition: R1,399,700
D300 Auric Edition: R1,553,900
P250 Auric Edition: R1,399,700
Prices include VAT but exclude CO2 tax.