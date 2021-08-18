The new 2022 Nissan Z is a blast from the past

Nissan unveiled the latest generation of its "Z" sports car, which will come with a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged V6 petrol engine and a manual transmission, a throwback in a world moving toward electric sports cars.

The car maker's chief operating officer said that is the way fans want it.

"We listen to our fans," Nissan COO Ashwani Gupta told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday.

"The customer has asked for 400hp (298kW) and a manual transmission."

A nine-speed automatic transmission will be offered, a nod to drivers who do not want to shift gears.

The new Z will go on sale in the US in the spring of 2022 as Nissan tries to accelerate a financial turnaround. The Japanese automaker reported a profit for its fiscal first quarter ended June 30.

The sporty Z has served as the avatar for a Nissan turnaround in the past. In 1999, a sleek prototype of a new generation of the car helped revive consumer interest in the Nissan brand after the company was rescued by French automaker Renault SA.

Nissan has said it will offer electric options in all its models by the early 2030s, and joined with US automakers in endorsing president Joe Biden administration's goal of boosting electric vehicles to 40%-50% of US new car and light truck sales by 2030.

The latest Z model debuts at a challenging moment for the auto industry. Shortages of semiconductors and a surge in the Delta variant of the coronavirus are complicating car makers' plans to launch new models.

Gupta said Nissan has seen improvement in supplies of semiconductors this month but that the rise in Covid-19 cases in southeast Asia has hit the company's suppliers.

Nissan is putting the 12 new models it plans to launch as part of its turnaround first in line for semiconductors, Gupta said.