New Models

Toyota confirms new Corolla Cross engine line-up

18 August 2021 - 17:29 By Motoring Reporter
The new Corolla Cross will be offered with either a 1.8-litre petrol or 1.8-litre petrol hybrid engine.
The new Corolla Cross will be offered with either a 1.8-litre petrol or 1.8-litre petrol hybrid engine.
Image: Supplied

Toyota SA has divulged a little more information about its new Corolla Cross that's set for local introduction in November. Indeed, the Japanese car maker confirmed on Wednesday that its new crossover will from launch be made available with a choice of two engines.

Kicking things off is the 1.8-litre (2ZR-FE) four-cylinder petrol engine that now sees action inside the Corolla Quest and Xs-grade Corolla sedan. Sporting VVT-i and an 'undersquare' design, it produces 103kW at 6,000rpm and 173Nm at 4,400rpm. Mated exclusively to a continuously variable transmission (CVT), Toyota claims that this motor delivers a combined fuel consumption of 6.8l/100km. CO2 emissions weigh in at 154g/km.

Those seeking an extra shot of frugality will be pleased to hear that the flagship Corolla Cross Hybrid features the same Hybrid Synergy Drive powertrain as the Prius. This sees a 72kW/142Nm 1.8-litre (2ZR-FXE) Atkinson Cycle four-cylinder petrol engine boosted by an electric motor. Driven by a lithium-ion battery pack the latter helps raise total system output to 90kW. As with the Prius, the Corolla Cross Hybrid makes use of a CVT gearbox and too features a dedicated EV mode that allows for full-electric propulsion across short ranges (battery state-of-charge dependant). This is one of the reasons it delivers a claimed fuel consumption figure of 4.3l/100km and a sub-100g/km CO2 index.  

Production of the new Corolla Cross has already commenced at Toyota SA's Prospecton plant in Durban. More details are expected to filter through as we draw closer to the official launch date, so keep watching this space.

Take two: Chery returns to SA

After quitting the market in 2018, the Chinese brand is back with a safer, more modern line-up of SUVs
Motoring
4 hours ago

New Range Rover Velar Auric Edition set to dazzle Mzansi

Range Rover confirmed on Wednesday that its new Velar Auric Edition will be touching down on SA shores early next year. Based on the Velar R-Dynamic ...
Motoring
7 hours ago

The new 2022 Nissan Z is a blast from the past

Nissan unveiled the latest generation of its "Z" sports car, which will come with a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged V6 petrol engine and a manual ...
Motoring
11 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. CONSUMER WATCH | Dealer vs dealer in Nissan Navara engine dispute Features
  2. Grace period for expired vehicle discs and licences stops at the end of August news
  3. Petrol price expected to rise, but diesel price should fall in September, says ... news
  4. FIRST DRIVE | The 2021 VW Tiguan is a respectable steed First Drives
  5. The Lamborghini Countach returns as a $2.64m hybrid beast New Models

Latest Videos

Taliban explain what will happen to women in ‘extraordinary’ press conference
‘The world abandoned us’: What’s happening in Afghanistan? Explained