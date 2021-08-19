2021 Fiat 500 range gets a refresh

It's hard to believe that the Fiat 500 has been scurrying through our city streets since 2007. Even more remarkable is the fact that it's changed very little during this time.

Apart from the addition of the teeny 0.9-litre TwinAir engine in 2010, a few tech upgrades and a mild facelift in 2016, well, the 'Cinquecento' is still based on the Fiat Mini platform that first saw light of day with the launch of the second-generation Panda back in 2003. But, hey, if it ain't broke don't fix it, right? Despite its aged architecture the Fiat 500 continues to sell in droves — over 2.5-million units have rolled out of the Stellantis plant in Tychyand, Poland — and still delivers an affordable transport solution for hip urbanites.

And to help bring it more up to date with its rivals, Fiat has treated its popular city car to a refresh. Now available in SA, here's a look at what the new 2021 Fiat 500 range offers.