Five things to know about the new 2021 Audi Q5

The refreshed 2021 Audi Q5 range is just about ready to make its debut in SA dealerships. With exciting new styling and enhanced technology, here are five things to know about it.

1: All dressed up and ready to roll

As you've no doubt already noticed, Audi has amped up the styling of the 2021 Q5 with a bold new visage that incorporates a revised octagonal Singleframe radiator grille that's both wider and shallower than it was before. The side intakes have also grown in height and are now structured by trapezoidal insets. At the same time Audi's designers have updated the SUV's LED headlamps with a new signature for the daytime running lights. New front and rear bumpers make the 2021 Q5 19mm longer than the outgoing model.

Viewed in profile you'll notice a redesigned sill insert, while at the rear a new trim element runs between the taillights that now incorporate advanced OLED lighting technology that enabled Audi designers and developers to create different light designs and signatures from a single item of hardware. There is also a new diffuser insert with a horizontal fin.

In addition to the standard model derivative, the 2021 Audi Q5 is available in two other trim lines: Advanced and S line. Advanced offers chromed vertical ribs in the Singleframe grille plus skid-plates beneath the front and rear bumpers finished in silver instead of black. The Singleframe grille of the S line model makes use of a honeycomb structure, while the rear diffuser stands out thanks to the addition of a chrome framing strip. Both models incorporate the high-gloss styling package as standard, which adds distinctive design elements such as a roof frame and window slot strips in anodised aluminium.

The 2021 Audi Q5 sees the debut of two exciting new paint colours – District Green and Ultra Blue. Finally, customers can also check the box on the optional black appearance package that here finishes the SUV's Singleframe grille and trims strips on the side windows and front and rear bumpers in black. Exterior mirror housings in black are available at additional cost while black roof rails are available as a no cost option.