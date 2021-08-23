Five things to know about the new 2021 Audi Q5
The refreshed 2021 Audi Q5 range is just about ready to make its debut in SA dealerships. With exciting new styling and enhanced technology, here are five things to know about it.
1: All dressed up and ready to roll
As you've no doubt already noticed, Audi has amped up the styling of the 2021 Q5 with a bold new visage that incorporates a revised octagonal Singleframe radiator grille that's both wider and shallower than it was before. The side intakes have also grown in height and are now structured by trapezoidal insets. At the same time Audi's designers have updated the SUV's LED headlamps with a new signature for the daytime running lights. New front and rear bumpers make the 2021 Q5 19mm longer than the outgoing model.
Viewed in profile you'll notice a redesigned sill insert, while at the rear a new trim element runs between the taillights that now incorporate advanced OLED lighting technology that enabled Audi designers and developers to create different light designs and signatures from a single item of hardware. There is also a new diffuser insert with a horizontal fin.
In addition to the standard model derivative, the 2021 Audi Q5 is available in two other trim lines: Advanced and S line. Advanced offers chromed vertical ribs in the Singleframe grille plus skid-plates beneath the front and rear bumpers finished in silver instead of black. The Singleframe grille of the S line model makes use of a honeycomb structure, while the rear diffuser stands out thanks to the addition of a chrome framing strip. Both models incorporate the high-gloss styling package as standard, which adds distinctive design elements such as a roof frame and window slot strips in anodised aluminium.
The 2021 Audi Q5 sees the debut of two exciting new paint colours – District Green and Ultra Blue. Finally, customers can also check the box on the optional black appearance package that here finishes the SUV's Singleframe grille and trims strips on the side windows and front and rear bumpers in black. Exterior mirror housings in black are available at additional cost while black roof rails are available as a no cost option.
2: Upgraded infotainment
The cabin of the 2021 Q5 sports the latest-generation 10.1-inch MMI touchscreen infotainment system that replaces the click-wheel menu system of old. Fully compatible with voice commands and capable of accessing the Audi connect online services network, it's powered by Audi's third-generation Modular Infotainment Platform (MIB 3) that offers ten times the computing power of its predecessor. The Audi smartphone interface is now standard throughout the Q5 range while a head-up display is optional – as is Audi virtual cockpit plus. Forming part of the Technology package, the latter takes the shape of a high-resolution 12.3-inch TFT digital instrument cluster with three different graphic layouts, which the driver can control via the the multifunction steering wheel.
3: Engine lineup
Two engine derivatives are available in the 2021 Q5 range. Beneath the bonnet of the Q5 40 TDI sits a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbodiesel motor twisting out 140kW and 400Nm. According to Audi it will scamper from 0-100km/h in 7.9 seconds. Next up is the Q5 45 TFSI with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged engine delivering 183kW and 370Nm – good enough for a claimed 0-100km/h dash of 6.3 seconds. This model also features a new 12-volt mild-hybrid system said to improve overall fuel efficiency by as much as 0.3l/100km. Both new Q5 models are available exclusively with a seven-speed S tronic transmission that distributes power to a fully variable Quattro all-wheel drive system.
4: Sporty SQ5 scorches on
For those seeking a little extra firepower, the SQ5 continues to rule the Q5 roost with its familiar 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 engine making 260kW and 500Nm worth of torque. These meaty figures will see it reach 100km/h in a claimed 5.4 seconds and top out at an electronically limited top speed of 250km/h. This flagship model also comes fitted with a self-locking centre differential, red brake calipers with “S” lettering as well as a sports suspension system with damper control. Other notable standard features include Audi virtual cockpit Plus, front Nappa leather sports seats and a flat-bottom steering wheel.
5: Pricing
The new 2021 Audi Q5 range will officially go on sale in SA from September 1, priced as follows (inclusive of all taxes), and comes standard with a five-year Audi Freeway Plan:
Q5 40 TDI quattro: R852,000
Q5 40 TDI quattro: Advanced R871,000
Q5 40 TDI quattro S line: R897,000
Q5 45 TFSI quattro S line: R947,000
SQ5 TFSI quattro: R1,208,000