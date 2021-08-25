2021 Lexus LC 500 Convertible arrives in SA

The Lexus LC 500 Convertible has touched down in Mzansi just in time for spring.

The drop-top version of the formidable LC 500 Coupé that was first launched locally in 2017, this hair-ruffling sportster is equipped with a lightweight folding cloth roof that automatically stows safely out of sight in 15 seconds and at speeds of up to 50km/h.

This is no doubt something you'll be doing often so as to better savour the sonic fury of that 5.0-litre normally aspirated V8 petrol engine that belts out 351kW at 7,100rpm and 540Nm at 4,800rpm. Mated to a recently retuned 10-speed automatic transmission, Lexus claims that these numbers will see the LC 500 Convertible sprint to 100km/h in just 4.7 seconds and onwards to a maximum speed of 290km/h. Best you hold on to your wigs.