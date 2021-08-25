Upgraded 2022 Porsche Taycan is headed for SA

Porsche has given its all-electric Taycan a light makeover with updated technology, more range and an expanded colour palette.

The standard Porsche Communication Management (PCM) touchscreen infotainment system now supports Android Auto in addition to Apple CarPlay. The layout and operating system have also been revamped: there are now five menu options instead of three on the left side of the central display and the icons can be arranged individually.

Although the new Taycan will not be homologated separately (thus negating the release of any new WLTP range values), Porsche claims that the 2022 model delivers improved real-world driving range thanks to a number of power and drivetrain tweaks.