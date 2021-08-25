Upgraded 2022 Porsche Taycan is headed for SA
Porsche has given its all-electric Taycan a light makeover with updated technology, more range and an expanded colour palette.
The standard Porsche Communication Management (PCM) touchscreen infotainment system now supports Android Auto in addition to Apple CarPlay. The layout and operating system have also been revamped: there are now five menu options instead of three on the left side of the central display and the icons can be arranged individually.
Although the new Taycan will not be homologated separately (thus negating the release of any new WLTP range values), Porsche claims that the 2022 model delivers improved real-world driving range thanks to a number of power and drivetrain tweaks.
In Normal and Range modes the front electric motor is almost completely decoupled and de-energised in the partial load range in the all-wheel drive models. Furthermore, no drive is transmitted to either axle when the car is coasting or at a standstill. This electric freewheel function reduces drag losses. The motors are switched on again within milliseconds only when the driver requests more power or changes the driving mode. Finally, thermal management has been further improved. Waste heat from the electrical components is used to an even greater extent for battery temperature regulation.
With personalisation such a big deal these days, Porsche is offering the updated Taycan with Paint to Sample and Paint to Sample Plus, in addition to 17 standard paint colours. The first option currently allows painting with 65 additional colours, including iconic 1990s shades such as Rubystar Red that adorned classics such as the 964 RS. Other exciting hues include Moonlight Blue Metallic, Acid Green, Riviera Blue and Viola Metallic. Paint to Sample Plus gives customers almost complete freedom in their choice of colour.
The updated Porsche Taycan range will arrive in SA during the first quarter of 2022. Pricing will be announced closer to that time.