Opel Rocks-e rocks onto the market, but won’t be rocking SA
Opel’s tiny two-seater electric car is classified as a light quadricycle
Meet Opel’s smallest and cheapest car, the Rocks-e (pronounced “Roxy”). It’s an entry-level electric city car that can be driven in Opel’s home market of Germany by people as young as 15 because it’s classified as a light quadricycle.
The small and sassy vehicle is conceived as an affordable city car and though Opel hasn’t confirmed the price, it says the Rocks-e will have a monthly leasing cost similar to that of a ticket for local public transport. It will shortly be launched in Germany, with additional markets to follow in 2022.
Known as a SUM (sustainable urban mobility), the two-seater is just 2.41m long and dwarfed by a 4m Corsa. At 471kg, the Rocks-e also weighs less than half of a Corsa.
Its diminutive size makes it ideal for everyday city traffic, for those who want to commute silently and emissions-free, and don't want to spend a long time looking for a parking space. It is ideal for mastering tight corners and fitting into small parking spaces.
The Rocks-e has a range of up to 75km on a battery charge and a top speed of 45km/h. Charging takes about three and a half hours using a standard power outlet and an adapator is required for public charging stations.
The ’lil Opel has street-smart styling, with its “Opel Vizor” brand face including LED headlights and indicators. The doors open in opposite directions (the passenger door forward and the driver's door backwards) and the cabin can take a pair of people up to 1.90m tall.
The two seats are offset to each other so the passenger has comfortable legroom and the driver can move their seat lengthwise. There’s a 63-litre luggage space in the passenger footwell plus a smart hook for shopping bags.
Standard features in the tiny car include a digital display, smartphone holder and panoramic sunroof.
Opel has no plans to bring the Rocks-e to SA.