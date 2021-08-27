Opel Rocks-e rocks onto the market, but won’t be rocking SA

Meet Opel’s smallest and cheapest car, the Rocks-e (pronounced “Roxy”). It’s an entry-level electric city car that can be driven in Opel’s home market of Germany by people as young as 15 because it’s classified as a light quadricycle.

The small and sassy vehicle is conceived as an affordable city car and though Opel hasn’t confirmed the price, it says the Rocks-e will have a monthly leasing cost similar to that of a ticket for local public transport. It will shortly be launched in Germany, with additional markets to follow in 2022.

Known as a SUM (sustainable urban mobility), the two-seater is just 2.41m long and dwarfed by a 4m Corsa. At 471kg, the Rocks-e also weighs less than half of a Corsa.

Its diminutive size makes it ideal for everyday city traffic, for those who want to commute silently and emissions-free, and don't want to spend a long time looking for a parking space. It is ideal for mastering tight corners and fitting into small parking spaces.

The Rocks-e has a range of up to 75km on a battery charge and a top speed of 45km/h. Charging takes about three and a half hours using a standard power outlet and an adapator is required for public charging stations.