New Models

Ford lets loose new 2021 Ranger Raptor Special Edition

31 August 2021 - 11:43 By Motoring Reporter
The new Ford Ranger Raptor Special Edition will launch in the final quarter of 2021.
The new Ford Ranger Raptor Special Edition will launch in the final quarter of 2021.
Image: Supplied

Ford has revealed its new and ultra-exclusive Ranger Raptor Special Edition.

Available in "Sea Grey",  "Frozen White", "'Blue Lightning" or "Agate Black", this flagship double-cab bakkie hits the asphalt with distinctive twin matte black racing stripes (edged with red contrast lines) applied to the bonnet, roof, lower body sides, rear wings and tailgate. 

Other neat touches include red front tow hooks and an integrated black sports hoop derived from the Ranger Wildtrak. The wheel arches, front and rear bumpers, door handles and signature Ford-embossed radiator grille are also finished in matte black. As seen on the Ranger Thunder, the new Ranger Raptor Special Edition benefits from a lockable Mountain Top black roller shutter designed to keep your load-bed cargo safe.

A unique exterior treatment makes the Ranger Raptor Special Edition stand out from the double-cab bakkie crowd.
A unique exterior treatment makes the Ranger Raptor Special Edition stand out from the double-cab bakkie crowd.
Image: Supplied

Step inside the cabin and you will discover this limited-edition Raptor ups the style ante with red stitching for the steering wheel, instrument panel and door cards. Standard high-grain leather seats are designed to be comfortable and supportive while a model-specific "Raceway Grey" instrument panel finisher adds a further shot of exclusivity.

The Ranger Raptor Special Edition adopts the same Ford Performance chassis as the standard model as well as the bespoke suspension system that utilises aluminium double wishbones up front and a multi-link setup at the rear. Damping duties are taken care of by specially developed FOX shock absorbers with unique "Position Sensitive Damping" that moderates damping forces in response to changing driving conditions. Finally, to ensure optimal grip across loose surfaces, Ford has fitted General Grabber AT3 all-terrain tyres.

Standard high-grain leather seats provide both comfort and support.
Standard high-grain leather seats provide both comfort and support.
Image: Supplied

Under the bonnet of the Ranger Raptor Special Edition resides a 2.0-litre Bi-Turbo diesel engine developing 157kW and 500Nm worth or torque. It comes paired exclusively to a 10-speed automatic gearbox. Also standard is Ford's "Terrain Management System" that enables drivers to tackle a wider range of off-road terrains and driving scenarios. 

The Ford Ranger Raptor Special Edition will be built in limited numbers and is expected to launch in the final quarter of 2021. Pricing will be announced closer to that time. 

New 2021 Mercedes-Benz Citan is a compact van that can

The Citan is the Mercedes-Benz reply to the Volkswagen Caddy and Opel Combo. It originated in 2012 in a partnership between Daimler and Renault, ...
Motoring
3 days ago

2021 Range Rover Sport SVR Ultimate Edition is the best of the breed

Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) has launched a special edition Range Rover Sport SVR with new solid glass flake paintwork options for the ...
Motoring
1 week ago

New bulletproof Ford Ranger Raptor now available to order

Pretoria-based armoured car experts, SVI Engineering, is now offering an armouring package for the popular Ford Ranger Raptor
Motoring
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. FIRST DRIVE | Tech-laden 2021 VW Golf 8 GTI is heavier, not faster First Drives
  2. REVIEW | Hard-riding Mazda BT-50 falls short of competitors Reviews
  3. Motorists can expect some relief at the pumps in September as oil price retreats news
  4. Volkswagen set to abandon the stick news
  5. WATCH | Trapped semi-truck load gets taken out by freight train (warning: ... Features

Latest Videos

Babita Deokaran's six suspected killers appear in court for first time
'We will hunt you down': Biden vows to punish Kabul suicide attacks which ...