New Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance is a plug-in hybrid monster

To reinforce its commitment to electrification, Mercedes-AMG has unleashed the new GT 63 S E Performance: a plug-in hybrid that offers spellbinding performance. The first of its kind to roll out of the AMG skunkworks, this newcomer marries a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine to a rear-mounted electric motor for a claimed total system output of 620kW and a mammoth 1,400Nm worth of torque. According to Mercedes-AMG these impressive figures will see the GT 63 S E Performance go from 0-100km/h in 2.9 seconds and 0-200km/h in 10 seconds. On a long enough road you'll hit a VO2 max of 316km/h.

The conventional internal combustion engine (the same 470kW/900Nm unit you get in the “regular” GT 63 S) delivers its power to all four wheels via a wet-clutch MCT nine-speed transmission. Powered by a 6.1kWh battery pack, the 150kW electric motor is integrated into the car's drivetrain system via a two-speed gearbox that sends torque through an electronically controlled limited-slip rear differential to the rear wheels. However, the fully variable AMG Performance 4Matic+ all-wheel drive system can also distribute some of this unit's power to the front wheels should the rears start to slip.