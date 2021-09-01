New Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance is a plug-in hybrid monster
To reinforce its commitment to electrification, Mercedes-AMG has unleashed the new GT 63 S E Performance: a plug-in hybrid that offers spellbinding performance. The first of its kind to roll out of the AMG skunkworks, this newcomer marries a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine to a rear-mounted electric motor for a claimed total system output of 620kW and a mammoth 1,400Nm worth of torque. According to Mercedes-AMG these impressive figures will see the GT 63 S E Performance go from 0-100km/h in 2.9 seconds and 0-200km/h in 10 seconds. On a long enough road you'll hit a VO2 max of 316km/h.
The conventional internal combustion engine (the same 470kW/900Nm unit you get in the “regular” GT 63 S) delivers its power to all four wheels via a wet-clutch MCT nine-speed transmission. Powered by a 6.1kWh battery pack, the 150kW electric motor is integrated into the car's drivetrain system via a two-speed gearbox that sends torque through an electronically controlled limited-slip rear differential to the rear wheels. However, the fully variable AMG Performance 4Matic+ all-wheel drive system can also distribute some of this unit's power to the front wheels should the rears start to slip.
Confused yet? Well, just to make things extra complicated, Mercedes-AMG also equipped the GT 63 S E Performance with the firm's belt-driven starter-generator system. With an output of 10kW, its job is to start the combustion engine and power all of its ancillary units. Indeed, there's an insane amount of science hiding under the skin of this sleek four-door sportster.
With its battery fully charged the GT 63 S E Performance offers a pure electric driving range of 12km – pretty laughable when you consider what other modern plug-in hybrids offer. However, we doubt many owners will care, considering its performance potential.
Other technological highlights here include an AMG Ride Control+ suspension multi-chamber air suspension system with automatic level control and adaptive, electronically controlled adjustable damping. Meanwhile, the AMG Dynamic Select system offers seven unique drive modes: Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport+, Race, Individual and Electric. The latter, in case you were curious, offers fully electric driving to speeds of up to 130km/h. Ceramic brakes are standard, as is AMG's adjustable traction control system that can be set to either Basic, Advanced, Pro or Master, depending on your skill level – or stupidity.
Built to take on the likes of the Porsche Panamera Turbo S e-Hybrid, the AMG GT 63 S E Performance is set to go on sale later this year. Local pricing and availability is yet to be confirmed.