2021 Land Rover Defender V8 Bond Edition has a licence to thrill

The secret agent treatment continues inside the cabin where you'll find illuminated ‘Defender 007’ tread plates plus a special touchscreen start-up animation for the Pivi Pro infotainment system that honours Land Rover’s long-standing partnership with the James Bond franchise. At night, customers will also spot unique ‘007’ puddle lamp graphics.

Based on the recently launched Defender V8, the Bond Edition is powered by a 5.0-litre supercharged petrol engine that muscles out 386kW and 625Nm worth of torque. Delivered to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission, Land Rover claims that the Bond Edition accelerates from 0-100km/h in 5.2 seconds. Top speed is 240km/h.

Only 300 Land Rover Defender V8 Bond Edition models will be produced and just five have been earmarked for the SA market.

No Time To Die is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and stars Daniel Craig, who returns for his fifth and final film as Ian Fleming’s James Bond 007. The film will be released in SA cinemas from October 1 2021.