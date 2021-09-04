2021 Fiat 500X updated with all-new derivatives

Fiat has given its 500X crossover something of a shake-up with the introduction of four new model derivatives — three of which are shared with the reinvigorated 500 range.

At the bottom rung of the ladder is the 500X Cult that rides on 16-inch alloy wheels and sports what Fiat calls “urban” front and rear bumpers. Halogen daytime running lights and LED taillights are fitted as standard as are chrome door handles. Inside the cabin customers can look forward to features such as a 3.5-inch black and white TFT cluster display, “Blue Monogram” cloth seats, manual air conditioning and a seven-inch Uconnect radio wired to four loudspeakers. Also included is traffic sign recognition with a speed adviser, an electric parking brake, lane assist and cruise control with a speed limiter.