Classic Porsche 911s get wired for an electric future

This it achieves by replacing the steel front and rear wings, bonnet, doors and roof with the lightweight material to further enhance the car’s performance while engineering in a similar driving ‘feel’ to the conventional model, says Everrati, which has procured the handling finessing services of former British Touring Car Championship and Porsche Carrera Cup driver’s champion Tim Harvey.

This classic 911 is powered by a 53kWh electric power train that develops 373kW and 500Nm with regenerative braking.

Using a DC fast charger, the battery can be replenished from 10% to 100% in less than an hour.

The resultant speeds are a sub-four-second 0-100km/h sprint, a top speed over 250km/h and 241km driving range, dependent on driving style.

“When we launched Everrati in 2019, it was our mission to create the most desirable, technically advanced, sustainable, zero-emission iconic cars in the world,” explains Justin Lunny, founder & CEO of Everrati Automotive.