New Models

New electric Mercedes G-Class is dream come true for Schwarzenegger

06 September 2021 - 15:48 By bloomberg.com, William Wilkes and Elisabeth Behrmann
Mercedes-Benz's Concept EQG is an all-electric version of the much-loved G-Class.
Mercedes-Benz's Concept EQG is an all-electric version of the much-loved G-Class.
Image: Daimler

The electric version of Mercedes-Benz’s G-Class looks set to be built in Arnold Schwarzenegger’s alpine hometown.

On Sunday, Mercedes-Benz unveiled its EQG prototype, an all-electric version of the automaker’s utilitarian off-road icon. Its combustion-engine forerunner is built in Graz, Austria, by Magna International Inc, and the subcontractor’s European boss dropped a hint at the Munich car show that the electric version will be built there, too. 

“We’ve built the G-Class for 41 years and we’re involved with their electric projects,” Guenther Apfalter said in an interview. “We have high hopes.”

Former California governor and action-movie actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, a native of Graz, in 2018 implored former Mercedes CEO Dieter Zetsche to offer an electric version of the G-Class. That dream now looks set to become reality as Daimler AG’s main division plows more than 40bn (roughly R669,589,260,000) into electrifying its product range this decade.

When Mercedes designed the G-Class in the late 1970s, its boxy design and all-terrain capabilities were envisioned for soldiers and explorers. It largely stayed in that niche until the SUV boom vaulted the model more into to the mainstream, gaining high-profile customers including Sylvester Stallone, Kim Kardashian and Megan Fox.

While vintage in design, the G-Class is among the most expensive cars in the Mercedes range. The AMG G63 version, for example, costs about $156,450 (roughly R2,228,877)

Bloomberg News. For more articles like this please visit Bloomberg.com.

MORE

New VW ID. LIFE aims to bring affordability to the EV market

Volkswagen on Monday took the wraps off the ID. LIFE, a fully electric small car to be launched in 2025 at a cost of about €20,000 (roughly R338,591) ...
Motoring
3 hours ago

SVI gives new Land Cruiser 300 the bulletproof treatment

Armoured car experts SVI Engineering have procured one of the first new Toyota Land Cruiser 300 models to arrive in SA. And as you're reading this, ...
Motoring
7 hours ago

Classic Porsche 911s get wired for an electric future

Everrati, founded in 2019, is a UK company whose motto is “Future Proofing Past Masters.” It replaces combustion engines of iconic cars with electric ...
Motoring
9 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. REVIEW | New 2021 Haval H6 raises the bar for the Chinese brand Reviews
  2. RIP - End of the road for the Mazda3 Sedan in SA news
  3. Volkswagen set to abandon the stick news
  4. FIRST DRIVE | Tech-laden 2021 VW Golf 8 GTI is heavier, not faster First Drives
  5. REVIEW | Hard-riding Mazda BT-50 falls short of competitors Reviews

Latest Videos

Playful President Ramaphosa on unemployment, Marikana and Covid at Q&A in ...
More freedom is coming for vaccinated people, says Phaahla