New VW ID. LIFE aims to bring affordability to the EV market

Volkswagen on Monday took the wraps off the ID. LIFE, a fully electric small car to be launched in 2025 at a cost of about €20,000 (roughly R338,591) in a bid to make battery-powered cars affordable for the masses and younger generations.

“The ID. LIFE is our vision of next-generation fully electric urban mobility,” Volkswagen brand CEO Ralf Brandstaetter said at the IAA Munich car show. “This means we are making electric mobility accessible to even more people.”