WATCH | This is the next-generation Ford Ranger in action

Ford has released the first official glimpse of its new next-generation Ranger that is set to be revealed later this year and launched locally in 2022.

Borrowing styling cues from its larger American cousin – the Ford F-150 – the new Ranger is said to offer improved off-road capability, more on-road refinement and updated technology that includes Ford's Sync4 infotainment system with a larger touchscreen.

Although the engine line-up is yet to be confirmed, we expect the forthcoming Ranger to use Ford's punchy 157kW/500Nm 2.0-litre four-cylinder twin-turbo diesel motor. We might also see the debut of a more substantial 3.0-litre V6 turbo diesel. Power will be transmitted via two- or four-wheel drive through either a six-speed manual or 10-speed automatic transmission.

The next-generation Ford Ranger will be produced at the Ford SA Silverton plant.