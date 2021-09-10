Toyota confirms pricing and grades for new Corolla Cross
Toyota has confirmed that its all-new Corolla Cross — proudly made here in SA — will be available in three model derivatives when it goes on sale at the beginning of November.
First up is the entry-level Xi model that's aimed at budget-conscious buyers and offers a generous amount of standard equipment to boot. Some of the highlights include colour-coded bumpers, keyless entry, power-adjustable and auto-retractable exterior mirrors, LED tail lamps and automatic light control. Inside the cabin you can look forward to four cupholders, stowage binnacles, 60:40 fold-down rear seats and a multifunction steering wheel. Other goodies customers will no doubt appreciate are cruise control, air conditioning, a 12-volt power outlet, one-touch power windows and a Multi-Information Display. Entertainment duties are taken care of by a Toyota double-DIN audio system.
The mid-range Xs model builds on the spec of the Xi with fog lamps, LED headlamps, Park Distance Control and rain-sensing wipers. The interior trim is upgraded to leather while the air conditioning switches to a dual-zone variant and the Multi-Information Display is swapped for the TFT-type. The Xs further ups the ante with a touchscreen infotainment system that offers a reverse camera plus Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality. Toyota Connect as well as three USB ports are also included as standard.
Meanwhile the top-of-the-range Xr model hits the street with larger 18-inch alloy wheels and Toyota Safety Sense, which encompasses various semi-autonomous driving aids and enhanced safety-system functionality. The standout elements here include Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Trace Assist and a Pre-Collision System.
As TimesLIVE Motoring reported before, the Corolla Cross will be available with a choice of two engines: a 1.8-litre petrol engine (103kW/172 Nm) and an ultra-fuel-efficient 1.8-litre Hybrid (90kW total system output). Both come paired to a CVT transmission.
Pricing for the new Corolla Cross range is as follows. Order books open on September 13.
Corolla Cross 1.8 Xi: R349,900
Corolla Cross 1.8 Xs: R390,100
Corolla Cross 1.8 Xr: R425 400
Corolla Cross 1.8 Hybrid Xs: R413,000
Corolla Cross 1.8 Hybrid Xr: R448,300
Pricing includes a three-year/100,000km warranty and a six-services/90,000km service plan. The Hybrid model carries an eight-year warranty on the hybrid battery pack.