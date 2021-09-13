New 2022 Subaru WRX revealed with a crossover look

Cladding. Lots of cladding. That's the first thing you'll notice when gazing upon the new Subaru WRX. Indeed, everything from the side sills, to wheel arches and front and rear aprons have been wrapped in copious amounts of black plastic. This endows the latest incarnation of Subaru's much-loved performance sedan with a look reminiscent of the XV crossover – a styling exercise that's sure to sow much division among the WRX faithful.

Somewhat less polarising, however, is that Subaru has equipped this sporty saloon with a new engine. The turbocharged 2.0-litre boxer of old has been replaced by a force-fed 2.4-litre that muscles out 202kW and 350Nm worth of torque. It can be paired to either a six-speed manual or an eight-speed Subaru Performance Transmission. Oh, and don't let that savvy marketing-speak fool you – the latter is basically a fancy name for a CVT. Both distribute power to all four wheels via Subaru's long-serving “Symmetrical AWD” system.

Although Subaru hasn't released any performance figures, the outgoing model managed 0-100km/h in a claimed 6.3 seconds and a top speed of 240km/h. We expect its replacement to offer similar. Likewise, we also expect it to be similarly heavy on fuel.