Fiat introduces refreshed 2021 Tipo range

On the outside, one of the biggest changes can be found at the front of the car where a redesigned radiator grille – wearing Fiat's new minimalist block letter logo – dominates proceedings. You will also notice a pair of redesigned headlamps that in higher-spec versions of the Tipo benefit from full LED technology. Fiat also revamped the lower half of the bumper by adding elements licked in a distinctive brushed chrome “Ice Matte” finish. Finally, new diamond-cut alloy wheel designs (available in 16- or 17-inch) finish things off.

Step inside the cabin of the 2021 Tipo and you'll be met by new upholsteries, a paired-down and more driver-focused steering wheel design, plus a fully configurable 3.5-inch TFT digital display nestled between the tachometer and speedometer. Standard on all model derivatives is Fiat's UConnect 5 infotainment system (with navigation) that allows you to connect two smartphones via Bluetooth at the same time. Rear passengers now also benefit from a dedicated USB port to help keep their tech powered.

In terms of standard active safety features, Fiat has bolstered the 2021 Tipo range with the addition of ESP (Electronic Stability Programme) and tyre pressure monitoring.