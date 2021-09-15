New Models

Fiat introduces refreshed 2021 Tipo range

15 September 2021 - 16:27 By Motoring Staff
All new Fiat Tipo models get a revised front end that incorporates Fiat's new block letter logo.
All new Fiat Tipo models get a revised front end that incorporates Fiat's new block letter logo.
Image: Supplied

The Fiat Tipo has a lot going for it. Nice to look at, spacious and generously equipped for what you pay, this left-field Italian is a quirky alternative to cars such as the VW Polo, Toyota Starlet, Honda Fit and (in sedan form) Toyota Corolla Quest and Honda Ballade. SA motorists haven't really warmed to it though and since its launch back in 2017 the Tipo has remained something of a rare sight – you're probably more likely to spot an Aston Martin.

Be this as it may, Fiat has kept the Tipo in its local product line-up and has just introduced a new facelifted version that sports revised exterior styling, an updated cabin and all-new specification grades. As before, the Tipo is available in both hatch and sedan body styles. 

The entry-level Tipo sedan gets 15-inch steel wheels covered with plastic hubcaps.
The entry-level Tipo sedan gets 15-inch steel wheels covered with plastic hubcaps.
Image: Supplied

On the outside, one of the biggest changes can be found at the front of the car where a redesigned radiator grille – wearing Fiat's new minimalist block letter logo – dominates proceedings. You will also notice a pair of redesigned headlamps that in higher-spec versions of the Tipo benefit from full LED technology. Fiat also revamped the lower half of the bumper by adding elements licked in a distinctive brushed chrome “Ice Matte” finish. Finally, new diamond-cut alloy wheel designs (available in 16- or 17-inch) finish things off.

Step inside the cabin of the 2021 Tipo and you'll be met by new upholsteries, a paired-down and more driver-focused steering wheel design, plus a fully configurable 3.5-inch TFT digital display nestled between the tachometer and speedometer. Standard on all model derivatives is Fiat's UConnect 5 infotainment system (with navigation) that allows you to connect two smartphones via Bluetooth at the same time. Rear passengers now also benefit from a dedicated USB port to help keep their tech powered.

In terms of standard active safety features, Fiat has bolstered the 2021 Tipo range with the addition of ESP (Electronic Stability Programme) and tyre pressure monitoring.

The instrument cluster sports a 3.5-inch TFT display.
The instrument cluster sports a 3.5-inch TFT display.
Image: Supplied

So how does the new model grade system work? Well, the 2021 Tipo range begins with the entry-level Tipo sedan that comes equipped with a height adjustable driver’s seat, manual air conditioning and front electric windows, along with Bluetooth audio with controls on the steering wheel. Fifteen-inch steel wheels are clad with stylish plastic hubcaps. 

The middle-of-the-range City Life specification is available on both Tipo hatch and sedan model derivatives and ups the ante with automatic air conditioning, a leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel, cruise control electric mirrors and remote central locking. Day-time running lights and LED headlights are also included as standard equipment. A sportier exterior look is achieved through the fitment of standard 16-inch alloy wheels.

The flagship Life model gets 17-inch diamond-finish alloy wheels.
The flagship Life model gets 17-inch diamond-finish alloy wheels.
Image: Supplied

The flagship Tipo Life model is available exclusively as a hatch and builds upon the City Life specification with goodies such as a push-button start system, an electrochromatic rear view mirror, driver seat lumbar support, automatic headlamps and rain-sensitive windscreen wipers. A set of rather dapper 17-inch alloy wheels completes the package. 

Depending on what Tipo model they ultimately plump for, customers can choose between either a 1.4-litre or 1.6-litre naturally aspirated four cylinder petrol engine. Mated exclusively to a six-speed manual gearbox, the little 1.4 produces 70kW and 127Nm worth of torque. Fiat claims that it will see the Tipo scamper from 0-100km/h in 11.5 seconds and on to a maximum top speed of 185km/h. Fuel consumption is pegged at 5.7l/100km on the combined cycle. The 1.6 pushes out 81kW and 152Nm and is available only with a six-speed automatic transmission. 100km/h arrives in 11.2 seconds, while top speed increases to 192km/h. Fuel consumption is a claimed 6.3l/100km on the combined cycle. 

Pricing for the new 2021 Fiat Tipo range is as follows:

Base 1.4 Manual Sedan: R299,900

City Life 1.4 Manual Sedan: R369,900

City Life 1.6 Automatic Sedan: R429,900

City Life 1.4 Manual Hatch: R369,900

Life 1.4 Manual Hatch: R399,900

City Life 1.6 Automatic Hatch: R419,900

Life 1.6 Automatic Hatch: R449,900

All models are covered by a standard five-year/100,000km warranty and three-year/100,000km service plan.

READ MORE

2021 Fiat 500X updated with all-new derivatives

Fiat has given its 500X crossover something of a shake-up with the introduction of four new model derivatives – three of which are shared with the ...
Motoring
1 week ago

TV PICKS | What's hot on Ignition: Ignition GT, Kasi Car Culture, Volkswagen Polo Cup & more

Watch these great shows on DStv channel 189
Motoring
5 days ago

Old but not cold: Fiat’s 500 is a real survivor

Not much separates the current model from the car launched more than a decade ago, yet it hardly feels archaic
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

FIRST DRIVE | New 2021 Fiat 500 is a compelling left field purchase

The Fiat 500’s main selling point is that it adds style to the city car concept. With a starting price of R219,000, the modern version, which has ...
Motoring
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WATCH | Brazen BMW driver caught spinning on N3 highway news
  2. FIRST DRIVE | The 2021 Renault Kiger is worse than you’d imagine First Drives
  3. FIRST DRIVE | The 2021 Toyota GR Yaris is worth every cent First Drives
  4. Michael Schumacher's wife says the F1 great is 'different, but here' Motorsport
  5. Toyota confirms pricing and grades for new Corolla Cross New Models

Latest Videos

Alleged killer cop Rosemary Ndlovu reduced to tears during testimony
‘A criminal for planting cabbage’: Tshwane resident fined R1,500 for growing ...