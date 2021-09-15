New Models

Mahindra launches rugged new 2021 Scorpio S11 Adventure

15 September 2021 - 10:34 By Motoring Reporter
The steel front bumper features integrated fog lights and anchor points for recovery gear such as winches or a high-lift jack.
The steel front bumper features integrated fog lights and anchor points for recovery gear such as winches or a high-lift jack.
Image: Supplied

If you're partial to a bit of off-roading then perhaps the new Mahindra Scorpio S11 Adventure might tickle your fancy? Built with the bundu-basher in mind, this limited-edition model hits the trailhead with a set of bespoke off-road steel bumpers designed to increase the Scorpio's approach and departure angles. The front bumper features a laser-cut Mahindra insignia with integrated fog lamps as well as anchor points on the chassis that allow fitment of recovery gear such as an electric winch or high-lift jack. The rear bumper also benefits from high-lift jacking points plus a tow-bar and recovery hooks. 

Mahindra has also equipped the S11 Adventure with hardened and machine-edged off-road 17-inch alloy wheels with a silk-black finish. These are clad with 245/65 R17 all-terrain tyres that offer significantly better grip across unpaved surfaces. This enhanced traction is complemented by 195mm of suspension travel and 165mm of ground clearance.

A rear tow-bar is fitted as standard.
A rear tow-bar is fitted as standard.
Image: Supplied

Powering the new limited-edition S11 Adventure is the Indian marque's familiar 2.2-litre four-cylinder mHawk turbodiesel engine that makes 103kW and 320Nm worth of torque. This is delivered to all four wheels via a new six-speed manual transmission, and the driver has the ability to shift-on-the fly between 4H and 2H at speeds of up to 100km/h.

Inside the cabin customers can look forward to niceties such as electronic climate control, power steering, cruise control plus a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system that offers a reverse camera and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. 

The new 2021 Mahindra Scorpio S11 Adventure is now available at dealers across Southern Africa at a starting price of R416,999. All models are sold with a standard five-year/90,000km service plan and a four-year/120,000km mechanical warranty.

READ MORE

Long-serving Nissan GT-R gets updated for 2022

The Nissan GT-R. In 2021 it's the automotive equivalent of a once-formidable track athlete being forced to stay in the game with endless surgeries, ...
Motoring
18 hours ago

New 2022 Subaru WRX revealed with a crossover look

Cladding. Lots of cladding. That's the first thing you'll notice when gazing upon the new Subaru WRX. Indeed, everything from the side sills, to ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Toyota confirms pricing and grades for new Corolla Cross

Toyota has confirmed that its all-new Corolla Cross – proudly made here in SA – will be available in three model derivatives when it goes on sale at ...
Motoring
4 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WATCH | Brazen BMW driver caught spinning on N3 highway news
  2. FIRST DRIVE | The 2021 Renault Kiger is worse than you’d imagine First Drives
  3. FIRST DRIVE | The 2021 Toyota GR Yaris is worth every cent First Drives
  4. Michael Schumacher's wife says the F1 great is 'different, but here' Motorsport
  5. Toyota confirms pricing and grades for new Corolla Cross New Models

Latest Videos

‘A criminal for planting cabbage’: Tshwane resident fined R1,500 for growing ...
More harrowing footage reveals policewoman allegedly telling hitmen how to kill ...