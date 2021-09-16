New Models

2022 Volvo XC90 range lands in Mzansi with mild-hybrid power

16 September 2021 - 14:19 By Motoring Reporter
The XC90 range will now offer 48-volt mild hybrid technology.
Image: Supplied

Volvo's refreshed XC90 range has touched down on SA shores. And although this luxury SUV looks more or less the same in the metal, there are some serious changes lurking beneath its steely skin. Indeed, the big news here is that the Swedish marque is now incorporating its new mild-hybrid petrol engines, which will offer XC90 drivers a smoother and more fuel-efficient driving experience. As such, the current XC90 T5 will be replaced by the new XC90 B5, while the XC90 T6 will be replaced by the new XC90 B6. These two new models will be joined by the XC90 T8 Twin Engine plug-in hybrid. Diesel lovers will be pleased to hear that the D5 turbodiesel will remain in the model lineup. 

The XC90 B5 and B6 are both powered by 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engines. Bolstered by the 48-volt mild-hybrid system, the B5 delivers 183kW and 350Nm, while the B6 makes 220kW and 420Nm. Both models deliver power to all four wheels via an updated eight-speed Geartronic gearbox with shift-by-wire technology. A Kinetic Energy Recovery System (KERS) recovers brake energy to charge the hybrid battery.

In terms of fuel consumption, Volvo claims that the B5 achieves 7.25l/100km across the combined cycle while the more powerful B6 comes in at a slightly higher 7.66l/100km. 

The new XC90 range will consist of the B5, B6 and T8 Twin Engine plug-in hybrid. The diesel-powered D5 also remains in the lineup for now.
Image: Supplied

The interior of the facelifted XC90 sees the model debut of a new CleanZone climate control system that Volvo claims dramatically improves the quality of the air inside the vehicle by filtering out particulates up to 2.5 micrometres in size (that's more than 100 times thinner than the average human hair). Volvo's simple – yet enormously practical – parking ticket holder has also been reintroduced in response to customer demand.

Finally, many options have been streamlined to reduce confusion among customers. For instance, there is a simplified upholstery offering, the alloy wheel programme has been consolidated and the exterior colour palette has also been updated.

The 2022 Volvo XC90 range is now available to order. Pricing is as follows:

B5 Geartronic AWD Momentum: R1,212,984

B5 Geartronic AWD R-Design: R1,282,984

B5 Geartronic AWD Inscription: R1,283,484

B6 Geartronic AWD R-Design: R1,338,450

B6 Geartronic AWD Inscription: R1,338,950

B6 Geartronic AWD Inscription 6-Seater: R1,338,950

D5 Geartronic AWD R-Design: R1,348,452

D5 Geartronic AWD Inscription: R1,348,952

D5 Geartronic AWD Inscription 6-Seater: R1,348,952

T8 Twin Engine AWD R-Design: R1,529,500

T8 Twin Engine AWD Inscription: R1,530,000

T8 Twin Engine AWD Inscription 6-Seater: R1,530,000

Pricing includes CO2 tax, a five-year/100,000km warranty and maintenance plan plus five-year unlimited mileage roadside assistance.

