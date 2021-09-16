2022 Volvo XC90 range lands in Mzansi with mild-hybrid power

Volvo's refreshed XC90 range has touched down on SA shores. And although this luxury SUV looks more or less the same in the metal, there are some serious changes lurking beneath its steely skin. Indeed, the big news here is that the Swedish marque is now incorporating its new mild-hybrid petrol engines, which will offer XC90 drivers a smoother and more fuel-efficient driving experience. As such, the current XC90 T5 will be replaced by the new XC90 B5, while the XC90 T6 will be replaced by the new XC90 B6. These two new models will be joined by the XC90 T8 Twin Engine plug-in hybrid. Diesel lovers will be pleased to hear that the D5 turbodiesel will remain in the model lineup.

The XC90 B5 and B6 are both powered by 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engines. Bolstered by the 48-volt mild-hybrid system, the B5 delivers 183kW and 350Nm, while the B6 makes 220kW and 420Nm. Both models deliver power to all four wheels via an updated eight-speed Geartronic gearbox with shift-by-wire technology. A Kinetic Energy Recovery System (KERS) recovers brake energy to charge the hybrid battery.

In terms of fuel consumption, Volvo claims that the B5 achieves 7.25l/100km across the combined cycle while the more powerful B6 comes in at a slightly higher 7.66l/100km.