Lucid’s electric luxury sedan gets 837km driving range rating

Lucid Group Inc's Air Dream Edition Range luxury sedan has received US government certification for a range of 837km (520 miles), the electric vehicle maker said on Thursday.

The sedan was the longest range EV rated by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the company said. Rival Tesla's Model S Long Range has an EPA estimated range of 652km.

EV manufacturers are pushing to extend the driving range of their vehicles in a bid to better compete with petrol-fuelled ones. However, as consumers rapidly transition to EVs, charging infrastructure remains a concern.

US President Joe Biden's administration infrastructure bill includes $7.5bn (roughly R109,820,625,000) for electric vehicle charging stations.

Lucid made its debut on the Nasdaq in July after completing its merger with a blank cheque company backed by Wall Street dealmaker Michael Klein in a deal that valued the combined company at $24bn (roughly R351,426,000,000).

The EV maker in August said it would begin deliveries of fully reserved "Air Dream Edition Range" cars later this year.