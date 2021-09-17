New Models

Lucid’s electric luxury sedan gets 837km driving range rating

17 September 2021 - 12:35 By Reuters
The Lucid Air Dream Edition R has received US government certification for a range of 837km.
The Lucid Air Dream Edition R has received US government certification for a range of 837km.
Image: Lucid Motors

Lucid Group Inc's Air Dream Edition Range luxury sedan has received US government certification for a range of 837km (520 miles), the electric vehicle maker said on Thursday.

The sedan was the longest range EV rated by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the company said. Rival Tesla's Model S Long Range has an EPA estimated range of 652km.

EV manufacturers are pushing to extend the driving range of their vehicles in a bid to better compete with petrol-fuelled ones. However, as consumers rapidly transition to EVs, charging infrastructure remains a concern.

US President Joe Biden's administration infrastructure bill includes $7.5bn (roughly R109,820,625,000) for electric vehicle charging stations.

Lucid made its debut on the Nasdaq in July after completing its merger with a blank cheque company backed by Wall Street dealmaker Michael Klein in a deal that valued the combined company at $24bn (roughly R351,426,000,000).

The EV maker in August said it would begin deliveries of fully reserved "Air Dream Edition Range" cars later this year.

GM tells Bolt owners to park 15 metres away from other cars

General Motors Co urged some owners of Chevrolet Bolt electric cars to park and store the vehicles at least 15-metres away from other cars to reduce ...
Motoring
5 hours ago

Xpeng-backed start-up says it will deliver flying cars in 2024

Xpeng Heitech, a flying car startup backed by electric vehicle maker Xpeng Inc, said on Wednesday that it would deliver flying cars to customers in ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Volvo Cars gears up for $20bn IPO in coming weeks, sources say

China's Geely Holding is in advanced discussions with banks to list its Volvo Cars unit in the coming weeks, three sources told Reuters, in what is ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. SHOOT-OUT | 2021 VW T-Cross vs Kia Sonet vs Suzuki Vitara Brezza Features
  2. FIRST DRIVE | The 2021 Renault Kiger is worse than you’d imagine First Drives
  3. WATCH | Brazen BMW driver caught spinning on N3 highway news
  4. FIRST DRIVE | The 2021 Toyota GR Yaris is worth every cent First Drives
  5. New Ford Ranger Stormtrak arrives in SA – we've got pricing New Models

Latest Videos

Rosemary Ndlovu explains how she 'stole guns' from police station: more ...
Alleged killer cop Rosemary Ndlovu reduced to tears during testimony