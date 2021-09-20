New Models

Facelifted 2022 Mazda CX-5 is headed for Mzansi

20 September 2021 - 16:41 By Motoring Reporter
The facelifted 2022 Mazda CX-5 will arrive in SA during the first quarter of next year.
Image: Supplied

Mazda has given its CX-5 a refresh for the 2022 model year, with sharper styling and some subtle under-the-skin refinements. Up front you will notice a redesigned and more three-dimensional radiator grille flanked by a set of restyled LED headlamp clusters. While the SUV's signature wing (that distinctive body trim that extends outward from beneath the front grille) has been fettled, the rear taillights have also been treated to a makeover. 

In terms of driving dynamics, the 2022 CX-5 adopts the marque's latest Skyactiv-Vehicle Architecture first introduced on the current Mazda3. Coupled with revised damping characteristics and new spring settings this, according to Mazda, improves overall ride comfort and makes the 2022 CX-5 far more agreeable on longer excursions. As do the seats that have been thoroughly re-engineered to help beat driver fatigue. Finally, road noise has been reduced – particularly when driving on rough surfaces such as gravel.

Another notable change comes in the form of a redesigned cargo area that now sports a perfectly flat floor, with no more difference in height between it and the tailgate sill. Not only does this flat entranceway make loading and unloading of heavy cargo significantly easier, it also secures an even wider flat space when the rear seat back is folded down.

Mazda SA confirms that the 2022 CX-5 will touch down on our shores in the first quarter of next year. Pricing, more information pertaining to specific elements of the facelift and improvements to each CX-5 variant for the SA market will be shared closer to that time. 

