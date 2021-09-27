Mahindra unleashes rugged new Karoo Dusk S11 Automatic
Mahindra on Monday whipped the covers off yet another new model offering — the 2021 Karoo Dusk S11 Automatic. Based on the current S11 Karoo and available in extremely limited numbers, this menacing looking double-cab differentiates itself from its siblings with a protective matt black body wrap and a host of performance-enhancing parts.
These include front and rear machined steel off-road bumpers that not only improve approach and departure angles but also offer customers high-lift jacking points as well as heavy-duty recovery loops. While the rear bumper is fitted with a tow-bar, the front benefits from special LED-spot lamps for safer night-time adventuring. To keep the main beams safe while bundu-bashing Mahindra also fitted a powder-coated steel bush bar.
Yet perhaps the most noteworthy feature of the new Karoo Dusk is the one that is hidden from view — a bespoke off-road suspension system. Designed by Mahindra's in-house engineering team, it features special heavy-duty gas-filled off-road shock absorbers, custom-built leaf springs and all-new suspension bushes. While these upgrades do not change the Karoo Dusk’s ground clearance, they do ensure much improved performance on dirt, rock, sand and mud, while not adversely affecting its road manners. Eye-catching 17-inch off-road alloys are fitted as standard with mud terrain tyres from General Tire.
Step inside the cabin and you'll find a generous cache of luxuries including a touchscreen infotainment system (Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatible) with a built-in reverse camera and full Bluetooth connectivity. Also standard on the new Karoo Dusk is cruise control, automatic climate control, a multifunction steering wheel and electric windows. The rear load bay is also fully rubberised and fitted with a lockable roller-shutter door.
Power is provided by Mahindra's trusty 2.2-litre four-cylinder 'mHawk' turbodiesel engine that churns out a fairly respectable 103kW and 320Nm worth of torque. It's here paired to a six-speed automatic transmission that delivers power to all four wheels. A low-speed transfer case is standard as is a heavy-duty Mechanical Locking Differential (MLD).
Priced at R549,999 the new limited-edition 2021 Karoo Dusk S11 Automatic is now available to order from Mahindra dealerships across the country. Pricing includes a four-year/120,000km mechanical warranty and five-year/90,000km service plan.