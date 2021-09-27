Mahindra unleashes rugged new Karoo Dusk S11 Automatic

Mahindra on Monday whipped the covers off yet another new model offering — the 2021 Karoo Dusk S11 Automatic. Based on the current S11 Karoo and available in extremely limited numbers, this menacing looking double-cab differentiates itself from its siblings with a protective matt black body wrap and a host of performance-enhancing parts.

These include front and rear machined steel off-road bumpers that not only improve approach and departure angles but also offer customers high-lift jacking points as well as heavy-duty recovery loops. While the rear bumper is fitted with a tow-bar, the front benefits from special LED-spot lamps for safer night-time adventuring. To keep the main beams safe while bundu-bashing Mahindra also fitted a powder-coated steel bush bar.