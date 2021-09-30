American tuner gives Ford F-150 Raptor more bite

Texas-based high-performance tuner Hennessey Performance Engineering has a new project. The well-known modifier has revealed new details of its VelociRaptor 600 package that’s based on the all-new, third-generation Ford F-150 Raptor sold in the US.

Hennessey says the fitting of an upgraded air induction system, high-capacity intercooler system with blow-off valve, and an upgraded engine-management system will increase power by 33%, amounting to an injection of an extra 112kW to the twin-turbocharged 3.5l V6.

This will see the output power boosted to 442kW and 843Nm from the 332kW and 691Nm of the standard vehicle, which comes equipped a five-link rear suspension, 24-inch coil springs, and sport-tuned shocks.

Hennessey says it’s targeting a 4.2 second 0-100km/h time and a 12.9 second ¼ mile time while retaining all the manufacturer driving modes.