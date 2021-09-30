New Models

American tuner gives Ford F-150 Raptor more bite

30 September 2021 - 08:16 By Motor News Reporter
Hennessey takes a standard Ford F-150 Raptor and transforms it into the aptly titled and faster VelociRaptor. Picture: SUPPLIED
Texas-based high-performance tuner Hennessey Performance Engineering has a new project. The well-known modifier has revealed new details of its VelociRaptor 600 package that’s based on the all-new, third-generation Ford F-150 Raptor sold in the US.

Hennessey says the fitting of an upgraded air induction system, high-capacity intercooler system with blow-off valve, and an upgraded engine-management system will increase power by 33%, amounting to an injection of an extra 112kW to the twin-turbocharged 3.5l V6.

This will see the output power boosted to 442kW and 843Nm from the 332kW and 691Nm of the standard vehicle, which comes equipped a five-link rear suspension, 24-inch coil springs, and sport-tuned shocks.

Hennessey says it’s targeting a 4.2 second 0-100km/h time and a 12.9 second ¼ mile time while retaining all the manufacturer driving modes.   

The VelociRaptor is easily identifiable through specific badges and wilder-looking front and back bumpers.
Image: Supplied

Further optional add-ons include more rugged, VelociRaptor specific front and rear bumpers with integrated LED lights, 20-inch Hennessey wheels, up to 37-inch off-road tyres, a suspension levelling kit, plus Hennessey and VelociRaptor badging. Bigger six-piston Brembo front brakes are also on offer to increase stopping power.

John Hennessey, company founder and CEO says: “The VelociRaptor has been a cornerstone of our production for years, with our customers queuing up for the truck’s surprisingly nimble handling, great practicality and, of course, the horsepower! The popularity of this truck presented the opportunity to create a family of VelociRaptors including the SUV, 6x6, V8 and Bronco variants going to customers across the country and around the world.”

The price of the mechanical modifications total $19,950 (roughly R300,000) and with a stock F-150 Raptor included it costs typically in the region of $110,000 (roughly R1.65m.)

The 2021 VelociRaptor will be available for global shipping starting early 2022 and production will be limited to 250, individually numbered units with Hennessey interior and engine bay plaques per year. 

