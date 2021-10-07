Mazda plans to expand local SUV range from 2022 onwards

New Models

Mazda SA plans to expand its local SUV offerings from 2022 onwards.
After its announcement in September that the facelifted CX-5 will arrive on our shores in the first quarter of next year, Mazda today confirmed that it will indeed be looking at bolstering its local SUV range from 2022 onwards. According to an official press release issued on Thursday, Mazda SA is “excited to share in the expansion of the SUV line-up and will soon offer a diverse choice of options in the well-liked SUV segment.” 

The models Mazda SA is considering for local introduction are the new CX-60 and CX-80 (both of which will launch in Europe over the next two years), as well as the wide-bodied CX-70 and CX-90 being built exclusively for the US and other non-European markets. 

Featuring two-row and three-row seating respectively, the CX-60 and CX-80 will spearhead the European introduction of plug-in hybrid models (four-cylinder petrol engines boosted by an electric motor). Mazda's new generation straight-six Skyactiv-X petrol and Skyactiv-D diesel engines will also be introduced in combination with a 48-volt mild hybrid system, combining high output with excellent environmental performance.

