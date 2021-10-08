New Models

The all-new 2022 Lexus LX will debut next week

08 October 2021 - 11:10 By Motoring Staff
The new Lexus LX will be unveiled on October 13.
The new Lexus LX will be unveiled on October 13.
Image: Supplied

Lexus confirmed on Friday that its new flagship SUV — the LX — will officially be unveiled to the public via an online presentation set to be held at 6.30pm on October 13 .

Based on the new Toyota Land Cruiser 300, the latest LX model range will merge formidable off-road capability with the sort of Learjet-rivalling luxury we've come to expect from Lexus over the years. While details about this all-new model remain thin on the ground, we're likely to see the 2022 LX line-up make use of Toyota's 305kW/650Nm 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 petrol engine as well as its 225kW/700Nm 3.3-litre twin-turbo V6 diesel. The latter probably makes the most sense, especially in markets such as ours. 

It's anyone's guess what to expect on the styling front (just how large can they make that "spindle" grille, we wonder), however the teaser pic above does confirm the new LX will, like its NX sibling, wear a rear light cluster than spans the full length of the hatch. 

You can watch next week's reveal by following this link.

Local pricing and availability will be announced in due course so keep an eye on TimesLIVE Motoring for more details. 

Mazda plans to expand local SUV range from 2022 onwards

After its announcement in September that the facelifted CX-5 will arrive on our shores in the first quarter of next year, Mazda today confirmed that ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Honda teases the next-generation Civic Type R

Big wing and triple exhausts remain but the design is cleaner
Motoring
3 days ago

Kia Sportage to bow out with limited edition GT-Line model

High spec version is the last hurrah before the fifth-generation SUV debuts next year
Motoring
3 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. These are SA’s hottest-selling SUVs news
  2. Enjoying the evolution of the Toyota Corolla Features
  3. REVIEW | 2021 Mazda BT-50 is marred by harsh ride, unrealistic price Reviews
  4. LONG-TERM UPDATE 4 | Waving goodbye to our Toyota Corolla Sedan Reviews
  5. REVIEW | New 2021 Nissan Navara makes great strides in ride quality and ... Reviews

Latest Videos

ActionSA says it is taking IEC to Electoral Court over name row
Level one announced by Cyril Ramaphosa at family meeting