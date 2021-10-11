New 2021 Toyota Rumion is launching this week — we’ve got pricing
Toyota is launching its new Rumion MPV in Mzansi this week.
Basically a rebadged Suzuki Ertiga (remember Toyota holds a stake in Suzuki, which means it can rebrand vehicles like the Vitara Brezza and Baleno and sell them as their own), the Rumion is assembled in India and offers seating for seven people.
Freshly listed on Toyota SA's website, this spacious new model is powered by a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine putting out 77kW and 138Nm worth of torque. It can be paired (depending on what spec level you choose) to either a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic transmission.
Three model derivatives will be available from launch: S, SX and TX.
The bare bones and manual-only S model hits the street with a set of utilitarian 15-inch steel wheels (sans any covers), manual air-conditioning, a front 12-volt power socket and electric windows. Although an audio system is, shock horror, not included in the price, the Rumion S does come with safety features such as dual front airbags and ABS brakes.
The slightly more plush SX model ups the features ante with plastic wheel covers and a Bluetooth-equipped Toyota Double Din audio system wired to four speakers. Those sat in the back will benefit from an additional 12-volt power socket as well as separate controls for the air-conditioning (no more shouting to the driver to turn the temperature up or down). Toyota has also bestowed the middle-range SX with a multifunction steering wheel, park distance control, a rear window demister and remote central locking.
The flagship TX model builds on the specification of the SX with niceties such as 15-inch alloy wheels, chrome door handles and front fog lights. Hop inside the cabin and you'll be met by a fancy touchscreen infotainment system that's not only linked to six speakers but also offers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility as well as a reversing camera. Toyota has also amped-up the ambiance of the interior with lots of faux-wood trim.
Pricing for the new 2021 Toyota Rumion range is as follows:
1.5 S manual: R245,600
1.5 SX manual: R273,500
1.5 SX auto: R289,200
1.5 TX manual: R301,600
1.5 TX auto: R317,200
Pricing includes a four-service/60,000km service plan and a three-year/100,000km warranty.
The Toyota Rumion will be launched to the SA motoring media on October 13.