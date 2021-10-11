New 2021 Toyota Rumion is launching this week — we’ve got pricing

Toyota is launching its new Rumion MPV in Mzansi this week.

Basically a rebadged Suzuki Ertiga (remember Toyota holds a stake in Suzuki, which means it can rebrand vehicles like the Vitara Brezza and Baleno and sell them as their own), the Rumion is assembled in India and offers seating for seven people.

Freshly listed on Toyota SA's website, this spacious new model is powered by a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine putting out 77kW and 138Nm worth of torque. It can be paired (depending on what spec level you choose) to either a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic transmission.

Three model derivatives will be available from launch: S, SX and TX.