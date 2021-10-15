New Models

SVI Engineering launches anti-riot scraper for Land Cruiser 79

15 October 2021 - 10:11 By Motoring Staff
Image: Supplied

Local armoured car specialist SVI Engineering has developed an anti-riot scraper for the popular Toyota Land Cruiser 79. Tipping the scales at 100kg and fitted with an auxiliary hydraulic power pack, installation is easy and only takes a matter of hours.

Functioning as a normal bumper in the raised position, the anti-riot scraper can be hydraulically lowered by pressing a button inside the cabin. Different angles of attack are available depending on the obstacle that needs to be moved. A fire-extinguishing option can be fitted to the blade to extinguish burning objects as the vehicle approaches them.

The first unit is now available for the Toyota Land Cruiser 79 (and its MAX 3 derivative) but SVI can adapt the system for many other vehicles upon request. SVI is developing a version for the best-selling Toyota Hilux and Ford Ranger bakkies.

According to SVI the anti-riot scraper takes four weeks to manufacture from order and installation is completed in less than a day. The retail price is R 64,995 excluding VAT.

