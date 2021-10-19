New 2021 Ford Ranger Raptor Special Edition rolls into town

Ford SA has launched its new Ranger Raptor Special Edition. Built in limited numbers, this high-performance bakkie stands out from the rest of the range thanks to a host of unique styling tweaks. Available in your choice of Conquer Grey, Frozen White, Performance Blue and Agate Black, the Special Edition features twin matte black racing stripes (edged with red contrast lines) to the bonnet, roof, lower body sides, rear wings and tailgate. Ford has also given the matte black treatment to the wheel arches, front and rear bumpers, door handles and radiator grille while the front heavy-duty tow hooks have been painted red.

Other neat touches come in the form of an integrated black sports hoop derived from the Ranger Wildtrak and a lockable Mountain Top black roller shutter (previously seen on the Ranger Thunder) that allows owners to safely secure goods in the load compartment. Jump inside the cabin of the Ranger Raptor Special Edition and you'll discover a bespoke Raceway Grey instrument panel as well as red stitching across the steering wheel, seats and door cards. The sports seats have been trimmed in Technical Suede upholstery.