New 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS rips up the Nürburgring

20 October 2021 - 10:53 By Motoring Reporter
The soon-to-be-released Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS in action around the Nürburgring-Nordschleife.
Image: Supplied

Porsche on Wednesday released photographs of a lightly disguised 718 Cayman GT4 RS lapping the gnarly Nürburgring-Nordschleife circuit – the car's final exam before its world premiere in November.

With Porsche development driver Jörg Bergmeister behind the wheel, this ultra-focused sportster whipped around the 20.832km circuit in a mere 7:09.3 minutes. It also completed the shorter 20.6km lap, which had previously served as the benchmark, in 7:04.511 minutes – 23.6 seconds faster than the 718 Cayman GT4.

Optimal traction was ensured by fitting optional Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tyres. 

Porsche development driver Jörg Bergmeister says the new GT4 RS is one of the sharpest cars Porsche has ever developed.
Image: Supplied

“During development, we gave the GT4 RS everything that characterises a genuine RS: lightweight construction, more downforce, more power and an even higher level of responsiveness and feedback to driver inputs,” says Porsche GT department boss, Andreas Preuninger. “The fantastic lap time of the Nordschleife is proof of how clearly noticeable these improvements in driving dynamics are. Our customers can look forward to a pure driver's car that makes a thrilling driving experience an absolute priority.”

“The GT4 RS is an uncompromising driving machine,” says Bergmeister, who has devoted more than 500 hours to the car’s development. “It feels as nimble as a go-kart on mountain roads, yet is stable and well-balanced on the racetrack. Otherwise, such a lap time wouldn’t be possible. The GT4 RS is one of the sharpest cars Porsche has ever developed.”

