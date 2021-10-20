New 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS rips up the Nürburgring

“During development, we gave the GT4 RS everything that characterises a genuine RS: lightweight construction, more downforce, more power and an even higher level of responsiveness and feedback to driver inputs,” says Porsche GT department boss, Andreas Preuninger. “The fantastic lap time of the Nordschleife is proof of how clearly noticeable these improvements in driving dynamics are. Our customers can look forward to a pure driver's car that makes a thrilling driving experience an absolute priority.”

“The GT4 RS is an uncompromising driving machine,” says Bergmeister, who has devoted more than 500 hours to the car’s development. “It feels as nimble as a go-kart on mountain roads, yet is stable and well-balanced on the racetrack. Otherwise, such a lap time wouldn’t be possible. The GT4 RS is one of the sharpest cars Porsche has ever developed.”